College Football Big Game Reaction: Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon & More

Well that went well.

If it’s possible to pitch a perfect first half, Ohio State did it.

CJ Stroud is now the leader in the Heisman race, the NFL receiving corps played like its should leave right now and step on a field on Sunday, and even the defense was able to dominate.

There was no big day from Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker – six carries for 25 yards.

There was no picking apart of the Ohio State secondary – it allowed 158 yards and a late score.

It was as good a day as the Buckeyes could’ve asked for going into the Michigan game, and it all started with an offensive line that gave Stroud 19 days to throw.

He wasn’t bad early on, but now he looks comfortable, his decision-making is faster, and it sure helps when you have those guys running free and easy.

And it doesn’t hurt to play the nation’s worst pass defense.

It doesn’t matter if you’re throwing against air – 32-of-35 for 432 yards and six touchdowns with no picks is pretty good.

It was the perfect performance that should push the Buckeyes up in the College Football Playoff rankings, even though that doesn’t matter too much. Beat Michigan, win the Big Ten Championship, and get in.

It’s not going to be nearly as easy as it looked against the beleaguered Spartan D, but it’s there. The offense looked like it’s ready to not just get back to the mini-tournament, but do some damage.

Reports of Oklahoma’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.

Things still aren’t smooth.

The passing game struggled – Caleb Williams hit just 8-of-18 passes – and 74 of the 209 rushing yards came on a brilliant Williams TD dash, but everything is still alive.

After the rough loss to Baylor, Oklahoma got the home win it needed to have, and now it’s off to Stillwater with a shot to face Oklahoma State in possible the first of back-to-back meetings.

One step at a time.

Beat the Cowboys once, and OU is still alive for the College Football Playoff. Lose, and the Big 12 Championship is still a possibility if Baylor loses to Kansas State or Texas Tech.

But it’s Oklahoma, and so it’s thinking the big four. It has its bounce back win to get back in the mix.

The defense showed up against Breece Hall and the Iowa State ground game, the two interceptions loomed large, and the team was up big in the fourth quarter before two Cyclone scores made things very, very interesting.

This just isn’t going to be a dominant Sooner team. For now, serving a good Iowa State team and advancing on is enough.

