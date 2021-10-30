College Football Big Game Reaction: Michigan State, Miami, Baylor & More

Quick reaction to the biggest games of Week 9: Michigan at Michigan State, Miami at Pitt, Texas at Baylor, Georgia vs Florida, Penn State at Ohio State

College Football Big Game Reaction: Week 9

– Week 9 Scoreboard, Predictions

Week 9 Big Game Reactions

– Michigan State 37, Michigan 33

– Baylor 31, Texas 24

– Miami 38, Pitt 34

Michigan State 37, Michigan 33 Reaction

Yeah, Michigan got totally hosed at the end of the first half when Michigan State QB Payton Thorne fumbled in what appeared to be a Wolverine touchdown.

That’s not why Michigan lost.

Yeah, Michigan got totally hosed on the 4th-and-3 play to try keeping the final drive alive – that was absolutely defensive holding, or pass interference, or something that should’ve been flagged.

That’s not why Michigan lost.

Yeah, Michigan State got flagged seven times for 75 yards and Michigan eight times for 59, but the calls – and missed calls – ended up screwing up the Maize and Blue side more.

And no – the officiating wasn’t why Michigan lost.

Michigan lost because Michigan State was more physical in the second half, sharper when it had to be, and it was far, far, more effective at getting the ground game going because …

Michigan lost because Kenneth Walker was the best player on the field, and the blocking up front got the job done against a strong defensive front.

Walker ran 23 times for 197 yards and five touchdowns, making play after play despite being a marked man by the Michigan defense, and now it’s Game On.

But first, it was a Michigan State win over Michigan. Actually, it was another Michigan State win over Michigan.

This wasn’t Jim Harbaugh’s fault – his team played well – but now Mel Tucker is 2-0 against him. In that state and in this rivalry, you can be the Michigan head coach and lost to Ohio State here and there – that program is pretty good – but losing to “Little Brother” is completely and totally unforgivable, and Michigan has now dropped three of the last five.

But not all is totally lost for the Wolverines.

The offense was terrific, and the defense wasn’t all that bad – again, Mr. Walker had himself a day – and there’s no time to get mopey.

Indiana needs to be a layup. Penn State isn’t all that great – even if it’s on the road and everyone is wearing white t-shirts, and going to Maryland can’t be an issue.

There’s absolutely no reason the Wolverines can’t be 10-1 when Ohio State comes into town.

This game is all about the rise of Michigan State, though.

The Spartans were out of this down 30-14 late in the third, but the offense kept going on big marches, the defense kept coming up with big holds, and …

Kenneth Walker, Kenneth Walker, Kenneth Walker.

The Spartans now go to Purdue, gets Maryland, and if all goes right, should be 10-0 with at Ohio State and Penn State to close.

It’s going to be a fun November in East Lansing.

Baylor 31, Texas 24 Reaction

Baylor isn’t going to end up in the College Football Playoff.

It already has a loss to Oklahoma State, it still has road games against TCU and Kansas State to play, along with home dates against Oklahoma and Texas Tech, and if everything goes perfectly, there’s still a Big 12 Championship to deal with, and …

Baylor is 7-1 and in the Big 12 Championship mix for the second time in three seasons. Start there, be amazed, and don’t look too much further into it for now.

Head coach Dave Aranda had to rebuild and redo the team after Matt Rhule took off for Carolina, and he had to do it in 2020 with everything that came with the bizarre season.

He tweaked, changed up some assistants, and he had time to work. Now he has a win over Iowa State this season and red hot coaching prospect Matt Campbell, and he got a terrific win over a dangerous Texas team.

His Bears did it by holding up against the run – allowing just 102 yards and bottling up Bijan Robinson – and with another huge day by Abram Smith, who’s making an All-Big 12 case with his fifth 100-yard rushing performance with 113 yards and 20 carries.

Texas now still has to win two games just to go bowling?

It will beat Kansas, and it needs one other win over at Iowa State, at West Virginia, and Kansas State. It might be the first year under a new coaching staff, but this isn’t there things were supposed to be.

The offense was supposed to make up for other issues, and it just got outgained by 45 yards. It’s supposed to control games, and Baylor did the job in the fourth quarter to get the job done.

Texas is supposed to be better than Baylor. Baylor was tougher and better when it had to be.

Baylor is still in the Big 12 title chase. Texas isn’t.

Miami 38, Pitt 34 Reaction

Not enough credit is given to coaches who keep their teams fighting and battling despite suffering gut punch after gut punch.

This is a lost year for Miami.

The Coastal was there for the taking – and it still might be if Virginia and North Carolina melt down – and the ACC title was on the table with Clemson taking a season off.

D’Eriq King got hurt and was knocked out for the year, big losses to Alabama and Michigan State were painful, and last-second defeats to Virginia and North Carolina should’ve ruined the year.

But the Hurricanes bounced back with a terrific win over NC State to end one deep College Football Playoff dream, and now it walked into Pitt and ended another outside shot at finishing in the final four.

Two weeks ago, Miami was in trouble to go bowling. Lose to NC State and Pitt, and the team would’ve – and should’ve – been 2-6. Now, with Georgia Tech, at Florida State, Virginia Tech, and at Duke to go, running the table isn’t out of the question.

North Carolina still has to go to Pitt and NC State and has to play Wake Forest. Virginia has to go to Pitt and deal with Virginia Tech. Those two have to lose once more, and Pitt has to lose again in the ACC, and …

Take it one step at a time. Miami is 4-4 because QB Tyler Van Dyke has stepped into the void left by an injured King.

Van Dyke spread the ball around for 426 yards and three touchdowns, the defense picked off two Kenny Pickett passes to make up – at least slightly – for the 519 passing yards it allowed, and it was a huge, huge win for Diaz and the program.

