COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Bielema, Illini face old friend

Sep. 30—WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Neither Bret Bielema nor Ryan Walters will carry the ball, will attempt a pass or even make a tackle this Saturday when Illinois travels to Purdue for a Big Ten Conference West Division game at Ross-Ade Stadium.

But, of course, the matchup of the head coaches is a big deal this week considering that Walters was the defensive coordinator for Bielema at Illinois for the past two seasons.

"I've been through a couple of these in my career," said Bielema, who played at Iowa but was a head coach at Wisconsin early in his career. "I think these things come up more than you think.

"We have been talking a lot about this game for a while, because of our last two games with Purdue and we knew it would be our first Big Ten West opponent of the year. We are playing eight Big Ten opponents over the next nine weeks."

Admittedly, Bielema would prefer not to face one of his former assistants in a Big Ten West Division contest.

"I'm happy for Ryan, but it's still a Big Ten opponent," Bielema said. "Personally, you want him to have success, but when he's in your division, that's not the case."

Bielema than used a quote from his old college coach at Iowa, Hayden Fry.

"Every year, I hire 10 coaches and I want everyone of them to be a head coach," Bielema said. "Because, if you hire good coaches, eventually, they are going to leave to become head coaches."

That's exactly what happened a year ago with Walters, who directed the Illinois defense into one of the best units in college football.

Now, will he be able to use his previous knowledge as he prepares to take on his former boss?

"I haven't watch their film (Illini) all season until after our game with Wisconsin," Walters said. "They have changed a little big, as have we. You want to cater and tweak things to be conducive to what your roster is capable of doing and what they're good at. There is still a lot of familiarity — like I can tell what I'm seeing on tape, and obviously, I got to go against (Illinois offensive coordinator) coach (Barry) Lunney every day in practice for a spring and a fall.

"So, there are similarities there, and also a lot of new faces in that program as well that I wasn't there for. I ran through the scouting report from a personnel standpoint for our offense and talked about who the guys were on defense and what they were good at, you know, what to expect from a structural standpoint."

But one player that Walters didn't get to see while at Illinois was quarterback Luke Altmyer, the transfer from Mississippi, who has thrown for 874 yards and four touchdowns this season.

What does Walters expect from the Illinois offense?

"Watching their offense, you know, their good guys have been good guys for a while," said Walters, referring to Reggie Love III at running back and Isaiah Williams at wide receiver. "I think coach Lunney does a good job trying to get his playmakers the ball in space.

"At the end of the day, we've got to worry about what we're doing and how we can improve so we can go out there and compete our tails off."

Purdue, which has lost all three of its home games this season, is led by quarterback Hudson Card, who has thrown for 1,027 yards, and running back Devin Mockabee along with wide receiver Abdur Rahmann Yaseem.

"Hudson is a very good athlete, and he creates," Bielema said. "A quarterback has three basic concepts that he has to do. He has to throw the ball and be accurate. He has to create and make plays that are called. But, the biggest advantage for a quarterback is the ability to create plays that aren't there.

"Because (Hudson) can run and maybe they use a some read option, he brings a dynamic that as an offensive playcaller you like and defensively, you always have to account for him."

So far this season, Illinois has had some issues with athletic quarterbacks. They have allowed a league-high 422.8 yards per game and 27.3 points per contest, which is second-worst in the Big Ten under new defensive coordinator Aaron Henry.

Today's game will not be shown on a linear television channel, but it can be seen on Peacock, a streaming service of NBC/Universal.

For those unable to watch today's game, it can still be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.