College football betting: These teams are exceeding expectations

Two weeks of college football are now in the books for most teams. With the nature of the early season schedule, it feels like there's still a bunch we're yet to figure out about this year's national landscape. However, we can takeaway how teams are performing against expectations.

After two weeks, just 25 of the 129 FBS schools are 2-0 against the spread. Whether it's the market underrating these teams, overrating their opponents or a combination of both, these teams have put money in your pocket this year. Maybe you want to ride the wave until they let you down, or maybe you can use this information to spot inefficiencies in the market.

Here are some teams who have been covering their spreads with ease.

Rutgers (2-0 record, +40 points vs. spread)

Rutgers was the joke of college football not too long ago, but with Greg Schiano back in Piscataway, those days are gone.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Head Coach Greg Schiano looks on from the sidelines during a game against Syracuse. (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the season opener, Rutgers scored 61 points against Temple en route to winning the game by 47 points. In week two, Rutgers was barely favored on the road in Syracuse. However, they held the Orange to just seven points en route to a two score victory.

Up next: Delaware @ Rutgers (Not yet posted)

Iowa (2-0 record, +38.5 points vs. spread)

Iowa was a small favorite in their opener, but they ended up blowing out Indiana. The Hawkeyes won by 28 as 3.5-point favorites. Their performance in Week 2 was even more impressive. They entered as 4-point underdogs but ended up winning the game by two scores. The game was arguably even more one-sided than the score would suggest.

Up next: Kent State @ Iowa -22.5

Georgia (2-0 record, +36.5 points vs. spread)

Story continues

Everyone saw Georgia beat Clemson by a touchdown as a three point underdog in Week 1. However, their Week 2 performance was extremely impressive as well. In a classic letdown spot, the Bulldogs, with their backup quarterback, beat a solid UAB program by 49 points as a 22.5-point favorite.

Up next: South Carolina @ Georgia -30.5

Michigan (2-0 record, +31 points vs. spread)

In week one, the Wolverines beat up on Western Michigan. They won by 33 points as 16.5-point favorites. Many weren't willing to buy Michigan after beating up on a lesser opponent, so they made a statement in primetime of week two. The Wolverines beat Washington by three touchdowns as 6.5-point favorites.

Up next: Northern Illinois @ Michigan -27

Fresno State (2-1 record, +29.5 points vs. spread)

Fresno State has lost a game, but if you bet them in that game, you weren't sweating. The Bulldogs opened the season as 28-point favorites against UConn, and that game was never in doubt as Fresno State rolled to a 45-0 win. In their other game with a spread, Fresno State was a 19.5 point underdog against Oregon. They ended up losing the game by 7 points, but Fresno actually had a lead in the fourth quarter.

Up next: Fresno State +11.5 @ UCLA

UCLA (2-0 record, +29.5 points vs. spread)

UCLA opened the season with a dominant win against Hawaii in Week 0. The Bruins were 17.5 point favorites and they ended up winning the game 44-10. In their second game, the Bruins were actually a home underdog against LSU. UCLA ended up winning the game by two scores.

Up next: Fresno State @ UCLA -11.5

Penn State (2-0 record, +19.5 points vs. spread)

Penn State went on the road to Madison in their season opener, where they found themselves a 5.5 point underdog. They ended up beating Wisconsin, 16-10. In week two, the Nittany Lions were in a classic sandwich spot; right after a big win and right before a huge ranked game the following week. Despite the bad scheduling spot, Penn State covered as a 23-point favorite against Ball State.

Up next: Auburn @ Penn State -6

Other teams undefeated against the spread

Arkansas: Arkansas is a 23-point home favorite against Georgia Southern in week three.

Arkansas State: In week three, the Red Wolves are 16.5-point road underdogs against Washington.

Boise State: In week three, Boise finds itself a 4.5-point home favorite against Oklahoma State.

Coastal Carolina: The fan favorite Chanticleers are 13.5-point road favorites at Buffalo.

Liberty: Intriguing quarterback prospect Malik Willis and Liberty are 28-point favorites at home against Old Dominion.

Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin and company are 14-point favorites this weekend at home against Tulane.

Pittsburgh: After their big win at Tennessee, the Pitt Panthers are 15-point home favorites against Western Michigan this week.

Purdue: The Boilermakers visit South Bend, where they are 7-point underdogs against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who are 0-2 against the spread.

Virginia: The Cavaliers head on the road, where they'll be 9-point underdogs against Sam Howell and North Carolina.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies head to Morgantown, where they are 3-point underdogs against West Virginia.