College football betting: Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is now the Heisman favorite

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is no longer the Heisman favorite.

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker now has the lowest odds at BetMGM to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Hooker is +100 to win the Heisman after Tennessee’s blowout win over Kentucky on Saturday night.

The Vols could easily be No. 1 in Tuesday’s first College Football Playoff rankings ahead of a matchup with AP Top 25 No. 1 Georgia in Week 10. And Hooker is a big reason why UT is 8-0. Hooker is 156-of-219 passing for 2,338 yards and 21 TDs so far this season and has thrown just one interception.

Hooker threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns against the Wildcats. He had just six incompletions and also rushed for a TD.

Stroud is now at +175 to win the Heisman after he was at better than even money before Week 9. Ohio State beat Penn State to move to 8-0 on Saturday and Stroud had a very good game even if it was the first time all season he hadn’t thrown for at least two TDs. Stroud was 26-of-33 passing for 354 yards and a TD.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) rolls out to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Stroud’s 29 passing TDs are tied for the most in college football with North Carolina’s Drake Maye and he’s completing over 71% of his passes. His drop in the odds is more due to Tennessee and Hooker than it is because Stroud is playing poorly.

Everyone else in college football is now considered a long shot for the Heisman. USC QB Caleb Williams and Michigan RB Blake Corum are tied as the No. 3 favorites at +1400. Williams has 27 total TDs and has thrown for 2,382 yards so far this season while Corum has 1,078 yards and 14 TDs while averaging six yards a carry.

If you’re looking for value, a flier on Alabama’s Bryce Young may be worth it. Young is at +3300 to win back-to-back Heismans after he missed a game earlier this season because of a shoulder injury. However, Young was the best player on the field in Alabama’s loss to Tennessee and there’s a viable path for the Crimson Tide to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff again. If you think that can happen, grab Young at these odds now, because an undefeated end to the season for the Tide will certainly drop Young’s odds in the coming weeks.

Heisman odds after Week 9