College football betting: Someone is pretty confident that Michigan can make the playoffs

There haven't been a ton of positive vibes when it comes to Michigan football under Jim Harbaugh.

Given how much attention Harbaugh has received — Michigan has won the all-important national title for "most headlines every offseason" since Harbaugh was hired — the results have been disappointing. Michigan has fallen far behind Ohio State in the Big Ten, and they're looking up at a few other programs too.

That didn't stop one bettor from making a nice-sized wager on the Wolverines to make the playoffs. Those Michigan fans are pretty optimistic with their bets on the home teams.

Can Michigan have a breakthrough under Jim Harbaugh?

Michigan, which hasn't even appeared in a Big Ten championship game (Michigan State has been in three), got a $2,500 bet to make the College Football Playoff at BetMGM.

That bet would win $50,000. Michigan's odds to make the CFP are +2000.

Harbaugh is 49-22 in six seasons as Wolverines coach, but it's safe to say UM fans were dreaming of much more when he took the job. Michigan hasn't been bad but they're not relevant in the national scene lately, especially when compared to perennial CFP participant Ohio State.

Harbaugh hasn't been able to figure out quarterback in all his years at Michigan. Maybe returnee Cade McNamara fixes that. The offensive scheme seems a bit stale. Harbaugh clearly thought that about the defense, replacing longtime defensive coordinator Don Brown after last season.

The Wolverines are coming off a 2-4 season, which can be excused due to the weirdness of 2020. Another season like that would lead to plenty of questions about Harbaugh's future at UM.

One bettor is ready for a turnaround. Due in large part to that big bet, Michigan is now BetMGM's biggest liability in the CFP betting market. Harbaugh would be pretty happy if that bet hit, too.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has had just moderate success in his six seasons as UM's coach. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

More from Yahoo Sports: