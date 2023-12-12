College Football Betting Preview Q&As Hub
The college football season is in full swing, and NBC Sports Bet analysts Vaughn Dalzell, Brad Thomas and Eric Froton are here to help you find an edge on gameday. This Friday at 11am ET, you can have your questions answered live on the NBC Sports YouTube channel for the biggest Bowl Games of the weekend, and we're providing you with a one-stop shop for every preview.
Follow along throughout the season as every Q&A will make its way here:
Week 15: College Football Bowl Games Betting Preview Q&A
Week 14: College Football Betting Preview Q&A: Georgia-Alabama, Michigan-Iowa and more
Week 13: College Football Betting Preview Q&A: OSU-Michigan, Oregon State-Oregon and more
Week 12: College Football Betting Preview Q&A: UGA-Tennessee, Washington-Oregon State & more
Week 11: College Football Betting Preview Q&A: Michigan-PSU, Ole Miss-UGA, Utah-Washington
Week 10: College Football Betting Preview Q&A: Washington-USC, Mizzou-UGA, LSU-Alabama
Week 9: College Football Betting Preview Q&A: Oregon-Utah, Georgia-Florida, OSU-Wisconsin
Week 8: College Football Betting Preview Q&A: PSU-OSU, Duke-FSU, Utah-USC and more
Week 7: College Football Betting Preview Q&A: USC-ND, Oregon-Washington, Miami-UNC and more
Week 6: College Football Betting Preview Q&A: Oklahoma-Texas, ND-Louisville and more
Week 5: College Football Betting Preview Q&A: Kansas-Texas, ND-Duke, USC-Colorado & more
Week 4: College Football Betting Preview Q&A: OSU-ND, Iowa-PSU, Colorado-Oregon & more
Week 3: College Football Betting Preview Q&A: Washington-Michigan St., Tenn.-Florida & more
Week 2: College Football Betting Preview Q&A: Stanford-USC, Delaware-PSU, Texas-Alabama
Week 1: College Football Betting Preview Q&A: ECU-Michigan, WVU-PSU, Colorado-TCU and more
Week 0: College Football Betting Preview Q&A: Navy-Notre Dame, San Jose State-USC
