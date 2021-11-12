College football betting: Over 90% of money is on Notre Dame

Week 11 of the college football season is upon us. There's plenty of interesting matchups on tap as we enter the final stretch of the season. College football playoff talk and bowl eligibility now becomes front of mind for everyone as there's only three weeks left in the regular season. Which games are receiving the most action this week at BetMGM?

91% of the money is on Notre Dame

It's been a pretty quiet season relative to what we usually hear when it comes to Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have just one loss, but that loss to Cincinnati has made the likelihood of a playoff appearance quite low. Nevertheless, if everything breaks perfectly for the Irish, you can make the case they're still alive.

After opening as a 4.5-point favorite, Notre Dame is currently a 5-point road favorite over Virginia. Only 55% of the bets are on Notre Dame, but an eye-popping 91% of the betting handle is on the Fighting Irish to cover.

Virginia's offense ranks first in yards per game, averaging 544.9 yards per contest. However, the status of their quarterback Brennan Armstrong is uncertain after he left the Cavaliers' previous game with a rib injury. It sounds like he might play, which could pose a threat for Notre Dame's defense. Kyle Hamilton will be out again for the Fighting Irish.

Bettors love Notre Dame to cover against Virginia this weekend. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

On the other side of the ball, Notre Dame should have no issues. Virginia ranks 119th in yards-per play allowed, 124th in yards per game allowed. Virginia especially struggles against the run. They're allowing over 6 yards per rush, which ranks in the bottom five amongst all FBS teams.

Can Purdue do it again?

Purdue has already knocked off two teams ranked in the top 3 this season. Iowa and Michigan State have fallen at the hands of the "Spoilermakers" this season. This week, Purdue heads to The Horseshoe where they'll try and ruin another season.

Oddsmakers aren't quite buying the narrative, but sharp bettors might be. Currently, Purdue is a 20.5-point road underdog against Ohio State. At time of writing, just 52% of the bets are on Purdue but 78% of the betting handle is on the Boilermakers.

It's been a successful but inconsistent season for Purdue. They sit at 6-3 but the wins over Michigan State and Iowa stand out. It's worth noting that they've also struggled with Indiana and Nebraska and lost to Minnesota. After beating Iowa, in their next game Purdue lost to Wisconsin by a score of 30-13. What will they be able to do after this massive upset?

It's been a weird season for Ohio State. They looked unimpressive in the beginning of the season which included losing to Oregon. Then, they got on a roll blowing out every team that stood in their way. However, in their last two games against Penn State and Nebraska, they got the wins but didn't look overly impressive in the process.

Purdue has beaten Ohio State in recent history. In 2018, Ohio State was ranked 2nd in the country but got blown out by the Boilermakers by a score of 49-20. Freshman Rondale Moore had 252 all purpose yards and two touchdowns. Can David Bell star as this year's Moore?

Big money on Michigan

Michigan opened as a road underdog in Happy Valley, but the Wolverines are now a 1-point favorite. Bets on the game are almost evenly split, with Michigan getting just 51% of the bets. However, 74% of the money wagered on this game is backing Michigan to go on the road and win.

This is a whale of a game to handicap. If we're being honest, there's probably not much separating these teams. Penn State has a less consistent but more explosive offense. Both teams are very good defensively. Penn State has three losses, but they were beating Iowa handily until Sean Clifford was injured. Then the next week, they had a let-down game where they laid an egg with a still injured Clifford.

There's no denying that Michigan has much more to play for as their dream of making the college football playoff is still alive if they can win out and beat Ohio State later in the month. Will this motivation help will the Wolverines to a win?

Other notable tidbits