College football betting, odds: The Iowa vs. Rutgers over/under should set a record

Iowa totals have been absurdly low in 2023, and this is the lowest one yet

Iowa is making betting history again.

Just weeks after the No. 22 Hawkeyes’ game against Minnesota set a record for the lowest point total for a college football game in the last 20 years at 30.5, the over/under for Iowa’s game against Rutgers on Saturday currently sits at 28.5.

The low total comes as Iowa beat Northwestern in Week 10 by a whopping score of 10-7. It was the third consecutive Hawkeyes game that had 22 points or fewer.

Iowa beat Wisconsin 15-6 on Oct. 14 — the total closed at 33.5 — before a 12-10 loss to Minnesota that included a controversial invalid fair catch call in the final minutes. The total for the Northwestern game opened at a historically low 29.5 but was bet up to 32. Under bettors didn’t have to break a sweat.

The total for the Rutgers game opened at 28.5 and hasn’t budged. That’s a reason why we’re fairly confident it will set a betting record (dating back to 2003) when the game kicks off on Saturday.

Despite the offensive futility, Iowa moved into the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, coming in at No. 22, after the Northwestern win. Iowa is scoring just 18.4 points per game; only 12 teams in college football score fewer points per game. But the Hawkeyes are also allowing just 13.7 points per game.

Rutgers, meanwhile, scores 27 points per game and doesn’t give up many points either. The Scarlet Knights are allowing 18 points per game. Michigan and Ohio State are the only two teams to score more than 24 points in a single game against Rutgers. It’ll be extremely surprising if Iowa joins that group.