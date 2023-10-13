College football betting, odds: Notre Dame is bettors' pick ahead of big clash vs. USC

Is Saturday the day that USC’s undefeated season ends?

The No. 10 Trojans (6-0) enter their game against No. 21 Notre Dame as 2.5-point underdogs and a slight majority of bettors are backing the Fighting Irish (5-2). Notre Dame is getting the most bets and money of any college football team at BetMGM ahead of Week 7 as bettors are wagering on the prime-time showdown in South Bend more than any other game.

Notre Dame is getting 53% of tickets and 51% of the money on the spread as the number opened with the Irish as 1.5-point favorites. Notre Dame enters the game after a loss to Louisville in Week 6 and is playing its eighth consecutive game of the season.

It’s a factor that shouldn’t be ignored when looking at Notre Dame’s recent form. The Irish opened the season in Week 0 against Navy in Dublin and haven’t had a week off yet this season. The game is also Notre Dame’s fourth consecutive prime-time matchup after a home loss to Ohio State in Week 4 and games on the road at Duke and Louisville.

The Irish have a bye week after the USC game and are off again in Week 11.

USC has given up 41 points in back-to-back games, though Lincoln Riley made it clear earlier in the week that the Trojans only gave up 28 in regulation to Arizona before winning the game in triple-overtime.

Notre Dame averages five yards a carry and will be a massive test for a USC defense that has still shown tackling deficiencies this season even if it has been better than it was last year as Riley contends.

Notre Dame has lost two of its last three games as it plays its eighth game in eight weeks on Saturday night against USC. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Top four teams all massive favorites

The top four teams in the AP Top 25 all kick off at noon ET and they’re all big favorites. No. 1 Georgia is a 31.5-point favorite on the road at Vanderbilt while No. 2 Michigan is a 33.5-point favorite at home against Indiana. Most bettors are backing the Hoosiers to cover that whopper of a number while bettors are split on Georgia and Vanderbilt.

No. 3 Ohio State is getting nearly 80% of the money as a 19.5-point favorite at Purdue while No. 4 Florida State is getting 86% of the money as a 17.5-point favorite at home against Syracuse. No. 11 Alabama also plays at the same time, and the Crimson Tide are 19.5-point home favorites against Arkansas.