College football betting, odds: As the Rutgers vs. Iowa total sits at 28, bettors like the under

Bettors are not scared by the historically low over/under in Iowa’s game vs. Rutgers.

The No. 22 Hawkeyes are 1.5-point home favorites against the Scarlet Knights and are getting 60% of the money wagered at BetMGM against the spread. But that’s not the most interesting betting aspect about this game.

As of Friday morning, the total sits at 28 after opening at 29.5. It’s the lowest college football over/under dating back to 2003 and third straight game that an Iowa total has attempted to set a modern record. Over 60% of bettors are backing the under and those tickets make up nearly 60% of the money bet on the total.

Bettors looking at the under have a good reason to like a low-scoring game. The last three Iowa games have gone under by a comfortable margin. The total before Iowa’s game at Wisconsin was 33.5 — paltry, but not a modern record — and the Hawkeyes won 15-6. The next week, Iowa lost 12-10 at home against Minnesota in a game that had a total of 30.5 points. At the time, that was the lowest total since 2003.

In the hours after that game, the opening total for the Hawkeyes’ Week 10 game against Northwestern opened at 29.5. That number got bet up to 32.5 before kickoff and the under comfortably delivered as Iowa kicked a field goal with 14 seconds left to get a 10-7 win.

Given the betting trends this week, the Rutgers vs. Iowa total is not going to move up.

How bettors view Michigan and Georgia

No. 3 Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite at No. 10 Penn State in Week 11 and 75% of bettors are backing the Wolverines to cover. The total sits at 45.5 points and while 61% of bets are on the over, the sharp money is on the under. Nearly two-thirds of the money bet on the total is on the under.

No. 1 Georgia is a 10.5-point home favorite against No. 9 Ole Miss and the sharp money favors the Bulldogs. Ole Miss is getting 55% of bets against the spread but 54% of the money on the number is on Georgia to cover. The total has stayed steady at 58.5 points and 76% of the money is on the over.

Alabama is the most overwhelming choice of bettors in Week 11. The No. 8 Crimson Tide can clinch the SEC West title with a win at Kentucky and are 10.5-point favorites. Nearly 75% of bets and 90% of the money is on Alabama to cover the spread.