College football betting: LSU is 80-to-1 to win national championship after Brian Kelly hire

The college football season just ended, but it's not too early to look forward to next year.

LSU has been down bad since 2019

LSU won the national championship in 2019 under coach Ed Orgeron with a star-littered roster that included Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Patrick Queen, K'Lavon Chaisson and others already making an impact in the NFL. That team went 15-0 during a historically dominant season.

In the two seasons since that historic championship winning season, LSU football has gone just 11-12. This past season, they went 6-7 overall and just 5-8 against the spread.

In an unexpected turn of events, Ed Orgeron has lost his job just two years after reaching the peak of the mountain. The team has lost a boatload of talent to the NFL over the past few seasons and hasn't exactly been able to replenish it.

Brian Kelly was hired as LSU's new head football coach. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Brian Kelly enters

Ed Orgeron flamed out fast after winning the national title. The performance on the field was subpar and some off-the-field drama didn't help. Firing Orgeron was a surprising move, but his replacement might have been even more surprising.

LSU hired former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly to be their new football head coach. In 12 years at Notre Dame, Kelly went 113-40. He lost the BCS championship game in 2012 and lost in the first round of the college football playoff in 2018 and 2020.

Max Johnson left LSU for Texas A&M in the transfer portal, but Myles Brennan is expected to return at the quarterback position. Kayshon Boutte is one of the more exciting receivers in the country. However, Kelly will need to replenish the team's offensive line and cornerbacks as a lot of players will be lost to graduation and the NFL. The most notable loss is cornerback Derek Stingley Jr, who is 80-to-1 to be the first pick of the NFL draft.

Odds don't give LSU much of a chance

It will likely take Kelly a season or two to rebuild the program to his liking, and the oddsmakers are realizing that.

LSU is currently 80-to-1 to win the national championship next season. These odds are equal to Baylor, Cincinnati, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Wake Forest. The odds are worse than teams like Miami, Utah and Texas.

LSU has the fifth-best odds amongst SEC teams. Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and Florida all have better odds. Alabama is the current favorite to win the championship at +200.