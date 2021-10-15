College football betting: Is the public actually fading Georgia?

We're near the halfway point of the college football season already. Week 7 has plenty of intriguing matchups on tap, even if there isn't a clear marquee game to carry the slate. Which games are receiving the most action currently at BetMGM?

No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats @ No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (-21.5)

After Alabama lost to Texas A&M last week, the Georgia Bulldogs are now the No. 1 team in the country. Georgia has been dismantling teams to start the season and currently sits with a 6-0 record. They are 21.5-point home favorites against the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend.

Despite Georgia's standing and their resume, bettors are actually backing the Wildcats as a big underdog on Saturday. Kentucky has received the second highest number of bets of any side on Saturday's slate. 60% of the betting handle is on the Wildcats to cover the more than three touchdown spread.

Bettors aren't rushing to back Georgia against the spread this week. (John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite the large number, this has been one of the more frequently bet games of the card. This game has a similar feeling to when Arkansas came into Athens as an 18.5-point underdog. Public bettors were all over Arkansas in that affair, but the Bulldogs had a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and ended up winning the game by a score of 37-0.

No. 20 Florida Gators (-12) @ LSU Tigers

Think back to less than two years ago when LSU was setting offensive records en route to an undefeated championship season. Things change quickly.

Now, bettors are rushing to bet the two-loss Florida Gators as a 12-point favorite in Death Valley. Florida is currently the most frequently bet side of any side on Saturday's slate. This is also the most popular game to bet of any on the schedule at BetMGM as people are coming out of hiding to fade LSU.

Things are bleak in Baton Rouge as coach Ed Orgeron is firmly on the hot seat less than two years after bringing home a title. LSU has lost three winnable games this season against UCLA, Auburn and Kentucky. To make things worse, LSU will be without Kayshon Boutte for the rest of their season. Boutte is LSU's most dangerous offensive weapon.

UCF Knights @ No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (-21.5)

You see that "3" next to Cincinnati? That's respect from the AP poll for the Bearcats. It's been quite a while since we've seen a Group of 5 team ranked this highly.

The AP poll isn't the only thing giving the Bearcats respect this week, as Cincinnati is currently a 21.5-point favorite at home against former fake-National champion UCF. Bettors are rushing to back Cincinnati, as they're currently the third-most popular bet on this weekend's slate.

UCF's season has fallen apart over the past few weeks. Starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel fractured his collarbone while throwing a pick-six that caused the Knights to lose to Louisville. Since then, UCF lost to Navy and barely squeaked past East Carolina. Backup quarterback Mikey Keene has not come close to replacing Gabriel.

On the other hand, Cincinnati has been good to bettors. They currently sit with a 4-1 record against the spread. The Bearcats know they need to look good in every performance down the stretch as the committee will likely do everything in their power to discount their season when it comes time to select teams for the Playoff.

Other notable figures

- Michigan State is currently a 4.5-point favorite on the road against Indiana. More money (94% of the handle) has been bet on the Spartans than any other team on the slate.

- Alabama is a 17-point favorite against Mississippi State and bettors are expecting them to rebound strongly from their loss. 91% of the betting handle is on the Crimson Tide.

- If you beat Alabama, people are going to take notice. That's the case with Texas A&M this week as they have the third highest betting handle of any team on the slate. The Aggies are 10-point road favorites against Missouri.

- Nearly 90% of the betting handle is on the Texas-Oklahoma State game to go over 59.5 points. Despite the lopsided action, the total hasn't moved.