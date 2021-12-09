College football betting: Historically low total for Army-Navy

There's only one FBS college football game on the schedule this weekend. The stage belongs to the historic rivalry between Army and Navy. The two service academies have played every year since 1930 in a friendly but highly competitive affair. With the stand-alone aspect of the game, there's plenty of interest in betting this game on a yearly basis. Army is a 7.5-point favorite over Navy this year.

It's all about the under

Unless you're new to college football betting, you're probably well aware of the "service academy under" betting angle. Army, Navy and Air Force all have football teams, and any time two of the them matchup, the under is a good bet.

Since 2005, the under is 40-9-1 in games between two service academies. That's an 81.6% win rate, a winning percentage that any bettor will sign up for. There are obvious reasons why these games are low scoring.

Army has won four of their last five games against Navy. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

First and foremost, these teams almost never throw the ball. If you thought New England's offensive game-plan on Monday was impressive, just know that three passing attempts would be considered a pass-heavy game for these teams on some occasions. Exclusively running the ball keeps the clock running and it limits the opportunity for explosive plays.

Additionally, the triple option works relatively well against some teams because teams aren't adept at stopping it. However, service academies practice against it on a weekly basis and know all the intricacies of stopping it.

Is this total too low?

The under is 15-0 since 2005 in meetings between Army and Navy. It's been the equivalent of free money for a decade and a half now. However, all good things most eventually come to an end.

Oddsmakers have clearly taken notice of the extreme profitability of betting the under in this game and have adjusted. The total for Saturday's game between Army and Navy is just 34.5 points. This is the lowest total of the college football season and is one of the lowest totals in the last 20 years.

Betting numbers rather than trends, teams and narratives is always important. While betting the under is 15-0 in this series in the last 15 years, oddsmakers have clearly adjusted. Over that timeframe, the over would actually be 8-7 if the total were always lined at 34.5 points. This is the lowest total in this series in at least 25 years.

This is also a better than average Army offense. It scored over 34 points in five games this year while averaging 32.7 points per game. Navy is allowing nearly 30 points per game this season.

Can the under still be a winning bet? Of course. However it's worth knowing that the historical trend in this series has certainly been accounted for in the number.