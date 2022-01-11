2022 College football betting: Georgia and Alabama open as co-favorites to win national title

Should we start to prepare for a third Alabama vs. Georgia national title game?

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are the early co-favorites to win the national title after the 2022 season at BetMGM. The two teams are at +200 to win the national title next season after they met Monday night in Indianapolis in the national championship game. Georgia's 33-18 win got the Bulldogs their first national title since the 1980 season in the teams' second title game matchup in the past five seasons. Alabama beat Georgia in overtime in January of 2018 to win the national title in Atlanta.

Alabama returns Heisman winner Bryce Young and potential No. 1 2023 NFL draft pick Will Anderson and has a bevy of talent across the board. Georgia will have a new quarterback in 2023, but that guy could be former five-star recruit Brock Vandagriff.

Georgia and Alabama are the two clear favorites for the next national title, too. There are only two other teams with odds better than +3500. And those two teams are perennial College Football Playoff contenders.

Ohio State opens at +600 to win the national title. The Buckeyes return C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba along with running back TreVeyon Henderson on a high-powered offense. Clemson is at +800 to win the national title after a 10-3 season in 2021. The Tigers' offense should bounce back after a rough season, but Clemson will be without coordinators Tony Elliott and Brent Venables after they each took head coaching jobs.

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia have combined to occupy 19 of the 32 College Football Playoff spots available over the past eight seasons. Oklahoma (4) and Notre Dame (2) are the only other teams to make the College Football Playoff multiple times in that span.

Here are the teams with +5000 or better odds to win the title in January of 2023. For a full list of early odds at BetMGM, click here.

Alabama (+200)

Georgia (+200)

Ohio State (+600)

Clemson (+800)

Michigan (+3500)

Story continues

The Wolverines return QBs Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy but need to replace a lot of key contributors.

Oklahoma (+3500)

The Sooners are the favorites in the Big 12 but have undergone a lot of transition after Lincoln Riley's departure.

Texas A&M (+3500)

The Aggies could open the season as a top-five team and added former LSU QB Max Johnson as a transfer.

USC (+3500)

USC is an intriguing longshot bet if Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams joins Riley in Los Angeles.

Florida (+5000)

The Gators are looking to bounce back under new coach Billy Napier.

Oregon (+5000)

The Ducks' new coach is Georgia DC Dan Lanning. And Oregon opens the season against Georgia in 2022.

Texas (+5000)

Former Ohio State QB and Austin native Quinn Ewers is the favorite to be the Longhorns' starter next season.