College football betting: Bryce Young's Heisman odds get a lot longer after shoulder injury vs. Arkansas

If you’re certain that Bryce Young’s shoulder sprain isn’t too serious then you should place a wager on the Alabama QB to win the Heisman Trophy.

Young is now at +900 at BetMGM to win the Heisman after he injured his shoulder in Saturday’s win over Arkansas that vaulted Alabama back to No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Young left the game after throwing an incomplete pass in the second quarter and didn’t return to the game though he came back to the sidelines in the second half in full uniform.

Nick Saban said after the game that Young’s injury wasn’t too serious and that the quarterback had dealt with AC joint sprains before. Alabama plays Texas A&M in Week 6 and no timetable has been given for Young's injiury.

But a sprain to a quarterback’s throwing shoulder is still a scary injury. And something that could linger for a bit. That’s why betting markets have increased Young’s odds. He was at +400 entering Week 5.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is still the favorite to win the Heisman and his odds at +150 haven’t changed after Young’s injury. USC QB Caleb Williams is now the No. 2 favorite at +400 after throwing for 348 yards and three touchdowns in USC’s 42-25 win over Arizona State late Saturday night.

Young, meanwhile, is just ahead of Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (+1300) and Georgia QB Stetson Bennett (+1600). If Young wins the 2022 Heisman, he’ll be the first player since Archie Griffin to win back-to-back Heisman Trophies. And if he doesn’t miss a game and plays well in the next few weeks, you can bet his odds will come down as long as Alabama keeps winning.

Oct. 2 Heisman odds

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (+150)

USC QB Caleb Williams (+400)

Alabama QB Bryce Young (+900)

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (+1300)

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett (+1600)

Michigan RB Blake Corum (+1800)

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs (+2000)

Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez (+2000)

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei (+2500)

North Carolina QB Drake Maye (+3300)