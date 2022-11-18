College football betting: Bettors expect TCU to stay undefeated against Baylor

The penultimate weekend of the college football regular season is here. It's not the greatest slate, but there's some intriguing games littered throughout the day on Saturday. The biggest game of the week is likely in Waco, where TCU looks to remain undefeated and continue their push for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Horned Frogs are a slight road favorite at Baylor. How are bettors betting that game and others on Saturday's schedule?

TCU is a very popular bet

Last weekend, TCU went on the road to Austin where they were a 7-point underdog against Texas. Despite some disrespect from oddsmakers, TCU won the game outright to remain undefeated. The Horned Frogs are currently 10-0, including a 7-0 record in conference play. TCU has outperformed expectations all season long, as can be seen by their 8-1-1 record against the spread, which is the best in the country.

TCU has already clinched a spot in the Big 12 conference championship game, but their eyes are on a bigger prize. The committee currently has them ranked at No. 4. If they remain undefeated, it certainly appears they'll be a part of the College Football Playoff. However, if they slip up and lose a game, that proposition suddenly becomes a lot less likely, even if they do become Big 12 champions.

TCU faces another tough test on Saturday, as they head to Waco where TCU is a 2.5-point road favorite against Baylor. Bettors believe in this magical TCU season, as 78% of bets and 92% of money is on the Horned Frogs to cover the spread. Despite the heavy action favoring TCU, the line has actually moved in favor of Baylor. Baylor opened as a 3-point underdog, but as mentioned, the current line is just 2.5 points.

TCU has been absolute gold to bettors all season long, so it's no surprise that bettors are flocking to back them. A lot of people have doubted them at various times through the season, but there's no denying they've won football games and covered spreads all season long.

Bettors like Oklahoma State and the over in Bedlam

It's been a very down year for the Oklahoma Sooners. For that reason, Bedlam isn't getting the attention it usually gets. However, it's still a great rivalry game and both of these teams still have something to play for.

Sitting at 5-5, Oklahoma shockingly still isn't bowl eligible. They need to win one of their final two games to get there. Oddsmakers expect that to come on Saturday, as Oklahoma is a 7.5-point favorite over Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State still has something to play for as well, as they are still somewhat alive for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. The Pokes would need to win both of their last two games and Kansas State would need to lose both of their last two games.

Oklahoma has absolutely dominated this series. All-time, the Sooners are 90-19-7. Since 2003, Oklahoma has won 16 of 19 games. However, Oklahoma State beat them last year and bettors like their chance to at least keep it close again this year.

Currently at BetMGM, 83% of bets and 79% of the money is on Oklahoma State to cover as a 7.5-point underdog. Additionally, 93% of moneyline bets are on the Pokes to win outright at +230. Despite that, the line has moved in favor of Oklahoma, who originally opened as just a 6.5-point favorite.

It seems like bettors haven't forgotten about the wild 62-52 scores of the Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph days either, as a large majority of the action is on the game to go over the total of 66. At BetMGM, 85% of the money is on the over.

Other notable action

