College football betting: Bettors are backing Notre Dame

Week 4 of the college football season is here and bettors are making their positions known. We've got some intriguing games on the docket as conference play begins for many teams. Which games are receiving the most action at BetMGM?

12 Notre Dame vs. 18 Wisconsin

Two top-20 teams go head-to-head at Soldier Field in Chicago, as the Wisconsin Badgers are currently 6.5-point favorites over the higher rated Fighting Irish. Despite the underdog role, it hasn't prevented bettors from flocking to Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish are the most popular side on the slate in terms of number of bets placed. They also have the second biggest betting handle of any side. This game is currently the most popular game to bet at BetMGM.

Despite receiving just 48% of the betting tickets and 33% of the betting handle, Wisconsin has moved to a 6.5 point favorite after opening as just a 1.5-point favorite earlier in the year. This reverse line movement might tip off which side the sharper bettors are on in this game.

58% of bets are on this game to go over the total of 45. Despite the action flowing towards the over, the total has come down from 47.5 to the current number.

7 Texas A&M vs. 16 Arkansas

Another neutral site game between two top-20 teams will be played in Arlington, as Arkansas is a 4.5-point underdog against Texas A&M.

Once again, the underdog is the popular bet in this one as Arkansas has received the second most bets of any team on the slate. 68% of the betting handle is on the Razorbacks to cover the spread as an underdog. It's been the second most bet on game up to this point at BetMGM. The line originally opened with Arkansas as a 5.5-point favorite, so in this situation, the line movement is following the bets.

Nebraska vs 20. Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans are 5-point home favorites in East Lansing over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This has been the third most popular game in terms of ticket count.

Bettors are backing the home favorite in this spot, as no team on Saturday's card has received more betting handle than Michigan State. The Spartans are also the third most popular bet based on ticket count.

60% of bets and 85% of the betting handle is on Michigan State to cover against Nebraska. This has pushed the line to 5, after it opened at Michigan State -3.5.

9 Clemson vs. NC State

Clemson is only a 10-point favorite on Saturday, and bettors are backing the other side. That tells you a lot about the current perception surrounding Clemson, who needed a goal line stand to beat Georgia Tech last weekend.

The Tigers opened as 11.5-point favorites on Saturday, but that number is down to 10 as NC State is the third most popular side of the slate in terms of betting handle. 54% of tickets and 56% of the betting handle is on NC State. Who would have imagined this a month ago?

Other notable figures

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: 65% of the betting handle is on Georgia to cover as 35.5-point favorites. The line opened at 32.5. 75% of the handle is on the over, causing the total to move from 51.5 to 53.

Iowa vs. Colorado State: 78% of tickets and 88% of the betting handle is on Iowa to cover as a 23.5-point favorite. The line opened at 21.5.

Florida vs. Tennessee: 68% of the handle is on the over, causing the total to jump from 60.5 to 63.5.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia: 70% of the betting handle is on Oklahoma to cover the spread. The line has moved from 14.5 to 17.5