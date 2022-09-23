College football betting: Bet the under in the Florida-Tennessee game

College football totals can be a scary proposition to wager on considering we tend to see (more often than not) high-scoring shootouts, especially compared to the NFL. However, Florida at Tennessee (-10.5) looks to be a solid under spot on the total.

If I am looking to wager on an over, it’s because you can expect production from both teams. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looked stellar in his opening game against Utah, rushing for more than 100 yards with three ground scores.

Richardson has since rushed for only 28 total yards, hasn't thrown a touchdown pass, has two interceptions with a 53% completion percentage, and has failed to top 168 yards passing.

A one-dimensional offense is easiest to defend.

To Florida’s benefit, its defense has been pretty stout, holding both Utah and Kentucky to a little more than 200 yards passing. If Vols QB Hendon Hooker can’t get the passing game going, Tennessee could turn to the run game. Enter Jaylen Wright, a solid RB who’s produced two games of at least 88 rushing yards this season.

I like this matchup to be competitive with both defenses being the stars of the game and keeping this one below the game total of 63.5.

Bet: Under 63.5

Two other matchups to wager

Duke at Kansas (-7)

This offense for the Jayhawks is a legitimate threat. QB Jalon Daniels along with a pair of excellent running backs can absolutely shred a Blue Devils rush defense that is better on paper. Get the breakdown here.

Oregon at Washington State (+6.5)

Fade Bo Nix on the road. Simple.