College football betting: Arkansas is a popular underdog

Week 5 of the college football season offers us our most promising slate to date. The schedule is littered with high-end matchups that could impact the national landscape moving forward. Which games and teams are being bet on most frequently at BetMGM as we head into Saturday?

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Georgia

Two top-10 teams from the SEC go head-to-head at noon on Saturday, as the Georgia Bulldogs are 18-point home favorites over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The line for this game opened with Georgia as a 19.5-point favorite, but Arkansas has received more bets and has more money wagered on them than any other team on the slate at BetMGM. This is currently the most frequently bet game of the day.

Georgia has been dominant to open the season and they appear to be the team most likely to challenge Alabama this season based on early indications. However, Arkansas has already beaten Texas and Texas A&M straight up this season. The Razorbacks were underdogs in both games.

Montaric Brown of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrates with teammates after an interception against Texas A&M. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

While most would probably pick the Bulldogs to win the game at home, 18 is a lot of points and bettors think Arkansas should be able to keep the game closer than that.

The total in this game currently sits at 50 points after opening at 48.5. 75% of the betting handle is on the game to go over the total.

No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Notre Dame

In another matchup of top-10 teams, the Cincinnati Bearcats are 1.5-point road favorites in South Bend against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

In what is currently the second most frequently bet game of the slate, a majority of the action is coming in on Notre Dame as an underdog. Just 36% of the betting handle is on Cincinnati to cover as a road favorite. Cincinnati opened as a 2.5-point favorite, but the heavy action on the Fighting Irish has shaved a point off that line.

Notre Dame is coming off their most impressive performance of the season, beating Wisconsin 41-13 after closing as a consensus 6-point underdog. It's been a rocky start at times for the Fighting Irish, but they seem to be finding their groove.

Cincinnati's hopes of making the playoff as a Group of 5 school ride on them staying undefeated. This is their toughest test of the season and they've had two weeks to prepare as they're coming off a bye week.

No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 14.5-point home favorites against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. This is currently the third most frequently bet game at BetMGM for Saturday.

We might have a classic "Pro vs. Joe" showdown brewing in this game as Alabama is the third-most popular bet in terms of bets placed, but Ole Miss has the second highest amount of money wagered on it of any side on the slate. 56% of bets placed are on Alabama to cover, but just 38% of the money wagered is on the Crimson Tide. As a result, the line has come down from the opening number of 15.5-points.

There's an obvious history between Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin, and even prior to the Kiffin era the Rebels have played Alabama tough at times over recent history. You know Kiffin will dial up some plays offensively and there's hope that the Ole Miss defense is much improved from last season, where Alabama beat Ole Miss by a score of 63-48.

The total in this game has also seen significant movement. It's currently sitting at 79 after opening at 76.5 points. 72% of the betting handle is on the game to go over the total, despite the sky-high number.

Other notable insights

Michigan vs. Wisconsin: 53% of tickets and 55% of the betting handle is on Michigan to cover as a 2-point road underdog.

Oregon vs. Stanford: 80% of the betting handle is on the visiting Oregon Ducks to cover as an 8-point favorite.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State: 71% of the betting handle is on Oklahoma to cover the 11.5-point spread as a road favorite. 81% of money is on the game to go over 52.5 points.

Kentucky vs. Florida: Despite 67% of the money backing Florida, the line has moved in the opposite direction. Florida is currently a 7.5-point favorite.

Indiana vs. Penn State: Penn State opened as a 10.5-point favorite, but the line is now up to 13 points after 72% of the betting handle has come in on the Nittany Lions. 87% of the money is on the game to go over the total of 53.5.

Western Kentucky vs. Michigan State: 85% of the betting handle is on Michigan State, causing the spread to rise from 7.5 to 11. 80% of the money is also on the over, causing the total to jump from 59.5 to 64.