College football betting: Alabama is a popular bet again

The Week 3 college football slate features three Top 25 matchups along with an assortment of other intriguing games. Which games and sides are attracting the most action from bettors at BetMGM?

No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida

We have a rematch of last season's SEC championship game on tap in what is probably the marquee matchup of Week 3. Alabama is currently a 14.5-point favorite with the total sitting at 59.5 points.

It's no surprise that this is currently the game that has received the most betting action. It's also no surprise that a majority of that action is backing the Crimson Tide. Alabama has the third-highest ticket count and second-highest betting handle of any side on the slate.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young warms up prior to Alabama's game against Miami in Week 1. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In last year's SEC Championship game, the Gators hung with Alabama but ended up losing the game by a score of 52-46. With Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney now on NFL rosters, the question becomes whether Florida can keep up enough with Alabama offensively in order to cover the 14.5-point spread.

No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana

We've got a great game in Bloomington this weekend, and bettors seem to agree. The Cincinnati Bearcats are 4-point road favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers in what is currently the second-most bet game of the weekend.

After a very solid 2020 season, Indiana entered the season ranked 17th in the nation. A blowout loss to Iowa in the opener has dimmed its shine, but the Hoosiers are still a very solid football team. Despite that, it's Cincinnati who has the third-highest betting handle on this slate.

The Bearcats have outscored Miami-Ohio and Murray State by a combined score of 91-21 in their first two games. As a Group of Five school, Cincinnati needs to take every opportunity it can to make a statement against Power Five schools. Bettors are expecting Cincinnati to do just that by covering the 4-point spread.

No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State

The "White Out" at Penn State is one of the greatest atmospheres in college football, and it'll be on full display as the Nittany Lions are 5.5-point home favorites against Auburn.

This prime-time affair on Saturday night is currently the third-most heavily bet game at BetMGM, and surprisingly, it's the underdog receiving the majority of the action. Auburn currently is the second-most bet side on Saturday's slate in terms of ticket count.

Auburn has yet to play a formidable opponent, but it's outscored Akron and Alabama State by a combined score of 122-10 through two weeks. Penn State has a marquee win over Wisconsin on the road while also adding a win over Ball State. Nevertheless, bettors are looking to back Bo Nix and the Tigers as road underdogs.

Purdue at No. 12 Notre Dame

Notre Dame has survived two scares in its first two games against Florida State and Toledo. Despite two near losses as a favorite of at least a touchdown, bettors aren't scared away.

Notre Dame has gotten the most action of any side on Saturday's slate in terms of ticket count. The Fighting Irish are 7-point home favorites against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Notre Dame is 0-2 against the spread to begin the season while Purdue is 2-0. Bettors are expecting those fortunes to change.

Michigan State at No. 24 Miami

Which team is seeing the most money in Week 3? The answer is unranked Michigan State on the road against ranked Miami. The Spartans are six-point underdogs.

Michigan State has looked impressive in the early going, trouncing Northwestern in the opener before posting a solid win against Youngstown State last week.

This action might be more of a fade of Miami though, as the Hurricanes have been far from impressive in their first two games. They were blown out by Alabama and then barely escaped with a home win against Appalachian State.

Other notable action

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska: Eighty-one percent of the betting handle is on the game to go over. The total has moved from 61.5 to 62.

Ohio State vs. Tulsa: Tulsa is receiving 52% of the bets against Ohio State. The Buckeyes sit as 24.5-point favorites currently after the line opened at 27.