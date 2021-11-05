College football betting: 90% of money is on Michigan State

The committee has released their first set of College Football Playoff rankings and now we know exactly where these teams stand. Some teams need help while others control their own destiny. Week 10 offers us the first chance to see how teams respond to the pressure.

There's only one ranked-vs-ranked matchup on Saturday's slate, but there's plenty of intrigue throughout the schedule. Which games and sides are receiving the most action heading into the weekend at BetMGM?

90% of money is on Michigan State to cover

It's been a great week to be a fan of the Michigan State Spartans. They defeated their in-state rival, the Michigan Wolverines, to improve their record to 8-0. Subsequently, they were ranked third by the committee in the first edition of the playoff rankings.

There's been question marks surrounding Michigan State all season long. Most analysts will tell you that they're extremely lucky to be undefeated and that they've had every single coin-flip go their way this season.

Saturday's game against Purdue screams "letdown spot." The line itself screams that something might be up. Michigan State is just a 3-point favorite against the Boilermakers.

Kenneth Walker and Michigan State look to keep their magic season rolling against Purdue. (Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bettors aren't worried. Currently, 90% of the betting handle for this game at BetMGM is on Sparty to cover the field goal spread. Michigan State has been doubted all season long and it seems like people are waiting for the other shoe to drop. The public doesn't care about that.

Ohio State also getting major love

Ohio State finds itself on the outside looking in after the first edition of the rankings. However, there's no need to be worried. If the Buckeyes win out, they'll almost certainly hop Michigan State and find their way into the top four.

Story continues

The Buckeyes defeated Penn State last weekend, but they were hardly impressive in doing so. They never had a chance to cover the 18.5-point spread as a favorite.

That's not stopping bettors from going back to Ohio State this weekend. Currently 88% of the money wagered in this game is on the Buckeyes to cover the 15-point spread against Nebraska. This is the most frequently bet game at BetMGM for this weekend and the Buckeyes are the second most popular side of the slate in terms of both ticket count and money wagered.

It's been another one of those years for Scott Frost and the Huskers. Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong. They've been competitive in most of their games, but they always seem to make critical mistakes that ruin their chances.

Pros vs. Joe's splits

It's always worth seeing where the sharp money is headed during the week. Some of these games have a disproportionate amount of money wagered on sides as compared to betting tickets, which suggests sharp action.

Tulsa at Cincinnati: The Bearcats got dealt a blow in the rankings this week, being ranked 6th despite their 8-0 record. Cincinnati has looked unimpressive and failed to cover big numbers in back-to-back games. They're going to need style points if they want to have any chance of impressing the committee. Despite getting just 52% of the betting tickets, 79% of the money is on Cincinnati to cover the 22.5-point spread.

Auburn at Texas A&M: The action is split 50-50 in terms of number of bets placed in this game, but nearly 80% of the dollars wagered in this game is on the Aggies to cover the 4.5-points as a home favorite. Auburn is a different team on the road, and Texas A&M seems to have figured their offense out.

Oregon at Washington: The Oregon Ducks are 7-point road favorites against Washington. Despite getting just 53% of the betting tickets, 92% of the betting handle is on Oregon. The Ducks have dominated this rivalry over recent years and Washington might be a dog with fleas.

Tennessee at Kentucky: Kentucky is actually the most popular bet of the week at BetMGM, but the sharps disagree with that stance. The line has moved from Tennessee being a 3-point underdog to it's current number, where the Vols are a 1-point favorite. 56% of bets are on Kentucky, but 69% of the money is on Tennessee.