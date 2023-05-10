College Football: Best nonconference games of 2023

Anticipation is already building for the 2023 college football season. Fans are being treated to one of the best nonconference slates in recent memory.

We are set to see plenty of unique matchups in the early weeks of the season.

Florida State and LSU kick off the year in Orlando with loads of preseason hype. Jayden Daniels and Jordan Travis provide an exciting quarterback battle for the two college football playoff hopefuls.

Texas travels to Alabama for a potential top-10 matchup between the two bluebloods. The Tide defeated the Longhorns in an instant classic in Austin a season ago, Quinn Ewers and Texas are looking for a statement victory.

Notre Dame hosts Ohio State in the premiere Week 3 contest. It is always special when these two brands get together, Marcus Freeman is looking for his signature win as the head coach of the Irish.

Here is a look at some of the best nonconference games of the 2023 college football season.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Sept. 2

Location: Charlotte

Oregon vs. Texas Tech

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Sept. 9

Location: Lubbock

Texas A&M vs. Miami

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Sept. 9

Location: Miami

Colorado vs. TCU

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Sept. 2

Location: Fort Worth

UTSA vs. Tennessee

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Date: Sept. 23

Location: Knoxville

Texas vs. Alabama

Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Date: Sept. 9

Location: Tuscaloosa

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Date: Sept. 23

Location: South Bend

LSU vs. Florida State

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Sept. 3

Location: Orlando

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire