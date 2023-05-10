College Football: Best nonconference games of 2023
Anticipation is already building for the 2023 college football season. Fans are being treated to one of the best nonconference slates in recent memory.
We are set to see plenty of unique matchups in the early weeks of the season.
Florida State and LSU kick off the year in Orlando with loads of preseason hype. Jayden Daniels and Jordan Travis provide an exciting quarterback battle for the two college football playoff hopefuls.
Texas travels to Alabama for a potential top-10 matchup between the two bluebloods. The Tide defeated the Longhorns in an instant classic in Austin a season ago, Quinn Ewers and Texas are looking for a statement victory.
Notre Dame hosts Ohio State in the premiere Week 3 contest. It is always special when these two brands get together, Marcus Freeman is looking for his signature win as the head coach of the Irish.
Here is a look at some of the best nonconference games of the 2023 college football season.
North Carolina vs. South Carolina
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Sept. 2
Location: Charlotte
Oregon vs. Texas Tech
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Sept. 9
Location: Lubbock
Texas A&M vs. Miami
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Sept. 9
Location: Miami
Colorado vs. TCU
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Sept. 2
Location: Fort Worth
UTSA vs. Tennessee
Tim Warner/Getty Images
Date: Sept. 23
Location: Knoxville
Texas vs. Alabama
Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK
Date: Sept. 9
Location: Tuscaloosa
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Date: Sept. 23
Location: South Bend
LSU vs. Florida State
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports