College football’s best helmet: Notre Dame not among 8 best?

When you go through the best helmets in college football there is no doubt that Notre Dame’s is one of the first mentioned in most discussions. Is that because it’s a great helmet though? Or is it because it’s iconic?

We’ve been holding the College Football Helmet bracket on the College Wire sites the last couple of weeks and have reached the Sweet 16. That’s where Notre Dame is right now but they’re at serious risk of falling to Florida State.

As I post this early Friday evening, the Florida State lid is leading Notre Dame’s by nearly 2%. If you think Notre Dame has a better bonnet than Florida State then you need to go vote for the Irish (and since I’m from Chicago I’ll encourage you to hit reload after voting and then go and vote again).

All you have to do is simply click this link and vote for who you think has the better helmet in the eight matchups. The voting will conclude at 8 a.m. ET on Monday, December 19th so if you’d like the Irish to advance then you know what to do.

For what it’s worth, this is a ridiculous draw in the Sweet 16 for Notre Dame. When I look at both of these helmets they’d both be in my top five overall. That said, the shiny gold with nothing else would get the nod.

Notre Dame football helmets through the years

