College football: Best games to watch in Week 9

Kegs and Eggs

No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State, 9 a.m., Fox

The biggest game in the history of this bitter rivalry should be full of extra hate given the stakes.

No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., ESPN

Many metrics say the Badgers are better than their record. They can start proving it against rival Iowa. Or not.

Texas at No. 16 Baylor, 9 a.m., ABC

The Bears relish any chance to beat Texas. With the Longhorns leaving the Big 12 soon, a win would be even sweeter.

Fire up the grill

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville), 12:30 p.m., CBS

The Bulldogs have the rare opportunity to embarrass the Gators and should take full advantage of it.

Texas Tech at No. 4 Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Texas Tech just fired coach Matt Wells, but the Sooners nearly lost at Kansas last week, so anything is possible.

Night game buzz

No. 10 Mississippi at No. 18 Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN

The Matt Corral Heisman campaign gets a showcase opportunity and would take off with a big performance against Auburn.

No. 19 SMU at Houston, 4 p.m., ESPN2

This Southwest Conference rivalry will be plenty heated, with both schools trying to keep pace with Cincinnati.

No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State, 4:30 p.m., ABC

Much of the hype for this game died with Penn State’s loss to Illinois. But games in the series are usually entertaining.

North Carolina at No. 11 Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC

The Fighting Irish still haven’t shown much, but they are hanging around. Can North Carolina play to its potential?

After dark

UCLA at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN

The Pac-12 is as wild as ever, so there’s a chance the winner could end up in the league title game.

Virginia at No. 25 Brigham Young, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2

BYU will have its hands full with the Virginia passing attack led by quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

Fresno State at No. 21 San Diego State, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

This is a marquee game for the Mountain West, featuring an explosive Bulldogs offense and a stingy Aztecs defense.

