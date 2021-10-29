College football: Best games to watch in Week 9
Each week, the Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will help plan your Saturday game watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will have his eye on at each stage of the day’s slate.
Kegs and Eggs
No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State, 9 a.m., Fox
The biggest game in the history of this bitter rivalry should be full of extra hate given the stakes.
No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., ESPN
Many metrics say the Badgers are better than their record. They can start proving it against rival Iowa. Or not.
Texas at No. 16 Baylor, 9 a.m., ABC
The Bears relish any chance to beat Texas. With the Longhorns leaving the Big 12 soon, a win would be even sweeter.
Fire up the grill
No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville), 12:30 p.m., CBS
The Bulldogs have the rare opportunity to embarrass the Gators and should take full advantage of it.
Texas Tech at No. 4 Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m., ABC
Texas Tech just fired coach Matt Wells, but the Sooners nearly lost at Kansas last week, so anything is possible.
Night game buzz
No. 10 Mississippi at No. 18 Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN
The Matt Corral Heisman campaign gets a showcase opportunity and would take off with a big performance against Auburn.
No. 19 SMU at Houston, 4 p.m., ESPN2
This Southwest Conference rivalry will be plenty heated, with both schools trying to keep pace with Cincinnati.
No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State, 4:30 p.m., ABC
Much of the hype for this game died with Penn State’s loss to Illinois. But games in the series are usually entertaining.
North Carolina at No. 11 Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC
The Fighting Irish still haven’t shown much, but they are hanging around. Can North Carolina play to its potential?
After dark
UCLA at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN
The Pac-12 is as wild as ever, so there’s a chance the winner could end up in the league title game.
Virginia at No. 25 Brigham Young, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2
BYU will have its hands full with the Virginia passing attack led by quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
Fresno State at No. 21 San Diego State, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
This is a marquee game for the Mountain West, featuring an explosive Bulldogs offense and a stingy Aztecs defense.
