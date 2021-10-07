College football: Best games to watch in Week 6

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson celebrates his first-quarter touchdown catch against Villanova in State College, Pa. on Sept. 25. (Barry Reeger / Associated Press)

Each week, The Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will help plan your Saturday game watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will have his eye on at each stage of the day’s slate.

Kegs and Eggs

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas (Dallas), 9 a.m., ABC

If Steve Sarkisian wins his first Red River Rivalry game, the Longhorns will sit in Big 12 driver’s seat.

No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Mississippi, 9 a.m., ESPN

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson warms up before a game against Georgia on Oct. 2 in Athens, Ga. (John Bazemore / Associated Press)

The Razorbacks and Rebels scarfed down some humble pie last week. The winner should feel better.

Maryland at No. 7 Ohio State, 9 a.m., Fox

The Buckeyes finally looked like themselves at Rutgers. Can they keep it up against Maryland?

Fire up the grill

No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn, 12:30 p.m., CBS

Georgia running back Zamir White scores against Arkansas during the first half on Oct. 2 in Athens, Ga. (John Bazemore / Associated Press)

Will the Bulldogs ever face a stiff test? Jordan-Hare Stadium should be rocking behind 4-1 Auburn.

Boise State at No. 10 Brigham Young, 12:30 p.m., ABC

The Cougars look like they’d win the Pac-12 this year, but Boise State could make this one interesting.

No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa, 1 p.m., Fox

The Nittany Lions got a break that this isn’t a night game at Kinnick Stadium. Can they take advantage?

Night game buzz

No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m., ABC

The Wolverines have to keep proving they’re for real. Nebraska is desperate for a statement win.

No. 14 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network

The Fighting Irish have little time to lick their Bearcat wounds before visiting rowdy Lane Stadium.

Louisiana State at No. 16 Kentucky, 4:30 p.m., SEC Network

It’s now or never for Ed Orgeron’s Tigers against 5-0 Kentucky, which now has to play with expectations.

No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., CBS

It’s a night game at Kyle Field, so maybe the Aggies play inspired ball. This is likely a blowout, though.

Utah at USC, 5 p.m., Fox

USC running back Keaontay Ingram is pursued by Colorado cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the second half on Oct. 2 in Boulder, Colo. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Can the Trojans string two wins together for the first time this season? A national audience awaits.

After dark

UCLA at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

The Bruins are much better than the Wildcats, but UCLA is not good enough to overlook anybody.

