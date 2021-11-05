College football: Best games to watch in Week 10

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III celebrates a touchdown against Michigan on Oct. 30 in East Lansing, Mich. (Al Goldis / Associated Press)

Each week, The Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will help plan your Saturday game watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will have his eye on at each stage of the day’s slate (all times PDT).

Kegs and Eggs

Wake Forest offensive lineman Michael Jurgens (55) looks to embrace wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson (5) after Roberson scored a touchdown against Duke on Oct. 30 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Matt Kelley / Associated Press)

Army vs. Air Force (Arlington, Texas), 8:30 a.m., CBS

The 56th playing of this rivalry will be the first football game at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska, 9 a.m., Fox

Call it Scott Frost’s last stand. Nebraska has been close in some brutal losses and has a final shot at glory.

No. 9 Wake Forest at North Carolina, 9 a.m., ABC

It was supposed to be Mack Brown’s Tar Heels with the top-10 ranking. Can they put an end to Wake Forest’s run?

Liberty at No. 16 Mississippi, 9 a.m., SEC Network

Hugh Freeze back in Oxford on the opposing sideline? A quarterback duel between Matt Corral and Malik Willis? Talk about entertainment.

Fire up the grill

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix carries the ball against Mississippi on Oct. 30 in Auburn, Ala. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

No. 3 Michigan State at Purdue, 12:30 p.m., ABC

The Spartans historically have been vulnerable to an upset after beating Michigan. Purdue is very capable.

No. 11 Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Mike Gundy has quietly kept the Cowboys in contention this year, but a trip to Morgantown can be treacherous.

No. 12 Baylor at Texas Christian, 12:30 p.m., Fox

TCU will be playing without Gary Patterson as head coach for the first time since 2000. Baylor has a lot riding on this one.

No. 13 Auburn at No. 14 Texas A&M, 12:30 p.m., CBS

The winner stays alive for the SEC West Division title and can continue to hope for an Alabama slip.

Night game buzz

Oregon running back Travis Dye (26) and quarterback Anthony Brown (13) celebrate a touchdown against Colorado on Oct. 30 in Eugene, Ore. (Andy Nelson / Associated Press)

No. 4 Oregon at Washington, 4:30 p.m., ABC

If the Ducks seem extra motivated to beat their rival, the Huskies have the words of their head coach, Jimmy Lake, to thank.

Texas at Iowa State, 4:30 p.m., FS1

Is the Steve Sarkisian Year 1 train wreck over yet? A win over Iowa State would at least stop the carnage from piling up for one week.

After dark

USC running back Keontay Ingram breaks away for a big gain against Arizona in the fourth quarter at the Coliseum on Oct. 30. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Story continues

Texas San Antonio at Texas El Paso, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2

The College Football Playoff might not recognize UTSA’s fine work getting to 8-0, but the Roadrunners can play some ball.

USC at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

The Trojans don’t have much to play for other than pride, but they can also heat up Herm Edwards’ seat if they pull this off.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.