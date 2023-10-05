College Football Best Bets: Notre Dame at Louisville

Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 6 slate

Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell are betting big with BetMGM, providing their picks for the every Week 6 matchup of the Big Ten season.

Last week, we had an improbable cover in the Notre Dame at Duke game, where Audric Estime called game with his near walk-off touchdown run. Sometimes, luck sways our way. My pops always says, “It’s better to be lucky than good.” With that bit of luck, we move to 6-1 in Notre Dame bets this season.

Now that the humble bragging is over let’s focus on Notre Dame at Louisville.

When Notre Dame travels to Louisville, they are in a tough spot. Having played a tough ranked road game last week, then a possible lookahead spot to USC next week. That makes me a bit nervous to place a bet, but it certainly is the smartest bet to make, so let me tell you why I am betting on Notre Dame -6 (-110).

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays beginning at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

I’ve been the first to praise Jeff Brohm and Jack Plummer this season. Louisville is 5-0 and is in first place in the ACC. With wins over Indiana and North Carolina State, they have a strength of record of 17th. I was most impressed with their 56-28 win over Boston College. It was a game where Plummer threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns.

However, I was a little disappointed in his performance against NC State. Mind you, I just got into an X argument saying that he is a good quarterback the night before. I wasn’t surprised to see NC State put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, but I was surprised to see how poorly Plummer performed under pressure.

Maybe I owe the random X user an apology for giving him crap for calling Plummer mid. Right now, he’s ranked 106th per PFF.com.

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.

Against NC State, Plummer had three turnover-worthy passes. More than he’s had all season. He also had a completing percentage of 58.3 and a few turnovers—the poor decision-making when under pressure could also spill over to this game.

Luckily for Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman announced that pass catchers Jayden Thomas and Jayden Greathouse will return this week. Most of Notre Dame’s offensive struggles last week came from without having their top two pass catchers.

I love that Notre Dame is battle-tested and will win the battle in the trenches. Sam Hartman’s experience will be the deciding factor in whether Notre Dame covers or not.

Give me Notre Dame, despite the possible lookahead spot for the Fighting Irish.

Bet: Notre Dame -6 (-110)