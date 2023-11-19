Advertisement

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Bemidji State knocks out UTPB in the first round of NCAA Division II playoffs

Odessa American, Texas
·1 min read

Nov. 18—MIDLAND UTPB's playoff run ended in the first round as the Falcons were dealt a 10-3 loss to Bemidji State Saturday at Astound Broadband Stadium.

It was the first time this season that UTPB's offense couldn't score a touchdown

The Falcons end the season at 10-2 while Bemidji State moves to 9-2 and will advance to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

A touchdown by the Beavers in the second quarter as Brandon Alt found Mike Wandmaker for a 15-yard touchdown with 2:03 left before the half.

Bemijdi State made it 10-0 in the third quarter when Marko Jovisic made a 20-yard field goal.

UTPB didn't get on the scoreboard until Rafael Vargas made a 44-yard field goal with 41 seconds left in the game.