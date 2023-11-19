COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Bemidji State knocks out UTPB in the first round of NCAA Division II playoffs

Nov. 18—MIDLAND UTPB's playoff run ended in the first round as the Falcons were dealt a 10-3 loss to Bemidji State Saturday at Astound Broadband Stadium.

It was the first time this season that UTPB's offense couldn't score a touchdown

The Falcons end the season at 10-2 while Bemidji State moves to 9-2 and will advance to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

A touchdown by the Beavers in the second quarter as Brandon Alt found Mike Wandmaker for a 15-yard touchdown with 2:03 left before the half.

Bemijdi State made it 10-0 in the third quarter when Marko Jovisic made a 20-yard field goal.

UTPB didn't get on the scoreboard until Rafael Vargas made a 44-yard field goal with 41 seconds left in the game.