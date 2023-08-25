College football is back! Your Week 0 viewing guide

College football fans have long been awaiting this weekend. The start of a brand new college football season officially kicks off with what is the appetizer to the grand opening of the sport’s 2023 season coming up next weekend. The Week 0 lineup of games is light on the menu, as it customarily is, but any amount of college football on our screens this weekend will be welcomed as we bring a close to the summer.

Penn State fans may have to wait one more week to join in the festivities, but the Week 0 schedule will help set the mood for the routine many of us will be diving into for the rest of the fall.

Notre Dame and USC are the only power conference programs in action this weekend, but anytime you can have a rivalry game played and a returning Heisman Trophy winner take the field, that helps make for a fun opening weekend of college football.

All games referenced below will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Game of the Week: Notre Dame vs. Navy in Dublin

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Line: Notre Dame -20.5

The highlight of the opening weekend of college football will be played across the Atlantic Ocean in the beautiful country of Ireland. The scene of Northwestern’s only win a year ago (against Nebraska), will welcome Notre Dame and Navy for a rivalry matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Midshipmen. I’d love to sit here and tell you Navy will give Notre Dame much of a fight, but I tend to believe the line on this one is telling us something.

Notre Dame has a new starting quarterback in former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, and he should help give the Irish a little more consistency and production on offense compared to a season ago.

This matchup in Ireland was originally scheduled to be played in 2020, but then… some things happened… that forced the cancelation of the game that season. Anyway, it’s good these two programs still get to enjoy a trip to Ireland.

The Irish will win this one comfortably.

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Line: New Mexico State -6.5

Penn State fans looking to get an early look at an upcoming opponent will be able to do so in Week 0 when UMass opens its season at New Mexico State. The Minutemen are among the worst teams in all of the FBS, and we may get to see why in this Saturday evening matchup with New Mexico State, a team coming off a surprise bowl season in 2022.

Expect New Mexico State to flex more than enough muscle with its running game after rushing for over 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns as a team a season ago. UMass was 114th against the run last season.

So get an early look to see how the Minutemen perform against the run and just imagine what Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen are going to do behind Penn State’s offensive line when UMass comes to Happy Valley later this season.

Future Big Ten member watch: USC vs. San Jose State

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Line: USC -31.0

The USC Trojans are about to play their final season in the crumbling Pac-12 before jumping into the Big Ten next season. The Trojans were one Pac-12 championship victory away from playing in the College Football Playoff, in all likelihood, and ended their season with a loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl last year. That was a disappointing ending to a season that was highlighted by the performance of Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who is back this season to keep the Trojans in the playoff hunt.

USC is a massive favorite against San Jose State of the Mountain West Conference, and there is little reason to expect USC to be in any danger in their opener here.

Welcome to the FBS! Jacksonville State vs. UTEP

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Line: EVEN

The 2023 season welcomes some new members to the world of the FBS, including one in action in Week 0. Jacksonville State makes the move up to the FBS after years as one of the top FCS programs. Jacksonville State is joining Conference USA this season as the conference goes through a number of realignment changes with departures and newcomers.

But you may recognize Jacksonville State’s head coach, former Michigan and West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez. Rodriguez coached the Gamecocks to a 9-2 record last season in his first year as the head coach. If you follow the Group of Five action, Jacksonville State may be a program to keep on your radar in the coming years. I think there is potential to be a fast riser in the group worth paying attention to.

Kevin's straight-up winners

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

During the course of the season, I’ll take some time to share my straight-up winners I am picking each weekend. Nothing fancy, just telling you who I would be picking on the money line instead of dabbling against the point spread, which I admit I have been more than subpar with the last few seasons. There may be a reason I no longer am asked to share my picks against the spread with a particular outlet anymore!

But when it comes to straight-up winners, we’ll come out ahead.

So here is who I am picking this weekend for Week 0’s slate:

NOTRE DAME vs. Navy

JACKSONVILLE STATE vs. UTEP

NEW MEXICO STATE vs. UMass

SAN DIEGO STATE vs. Ohio

VANDERBILT vs. Hawaii

USC vs. San Jose State

LOUISIANA TECH vs. Florida International

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire