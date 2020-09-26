College football back on FCS campuses

(Stats Perform) - College football and normalcy - relative normalcy, that is - returned to FCS campuses on Saturday even if the first result was a sign of the times - socially distanced.

Eastern Kentucky posted a 37-14 win over The Citadel in the afternoon before Central Arkansas hosted Missouri State Saturday night.

EKU's lopsided win - the first for coach Walt Wells - was surprising considering the Colonels were a road underdog, but the score basically was on par with FCS results against FBS opponents this month. Including Campbell's 52-21 loss at Appalachian State on Saturday, the FCS is 0-16 against FBS opponents and been outscored 670-241, or 42-15 on average.

The Citadel drew an enthusiastic crowd, capped at 3,081, or 27 percent capacity at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina. Facial covering and social distancing were requirements.

The FCS games figure to get bigger and better this fall, including three-time reigning FCS champion North Dakota State hosting Central Arkansas next Saturday and Southland members Abilene Christian and Stephen F. Austin meeting in a nonconference matchup Oct. 24 at Globe Life Park, the Texas Rangers' former stadium in Arlington.

Out of 56 fall games, FCS schools are hosting 20 games, two are at neutral sites and the other 34 are against FBS opponents.