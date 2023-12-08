College football awards show 2023: Live updates of winners, best moments from ceremony
With the Heisman Trophy Ceremony looming on Saturday, Friday night is the time to honor college football's best individual players among all positions.
Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, offensive line, and defenders will all get their time to shine on Friday from ESPN's 2023 college football awards show. On Saturday, the Heisman Trophy winner will be selected from among LSU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. (all quarterbacks), and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
The AP Player of the Year has already been awarded to Daniels, while other major such as the Biletnikoff Award and Doak Walker Award remain to be seen.
REQUIRED READING: Watch college football awards show 2023 live with Fubo (free trial)
Follow below to see live updates of the winners of college football's awards.
College football awards updates, highlights
This section will be updated near the beginning of the ceremony.
What channel is the college football award show on today?
TV channel: ESPN
Stream: ESPN app, ESPN+, Fubo (free trial)
The college football award show will air on ESPN. Streaming options include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial.
REQUIRED READING: College football awards 2023: Tracking SEC players among list of finalists, winners
College football award show start time
Date: Friday, Dec. 8
Time: 7 p.m. ET
College football awards 2023
All awards listed alphabetically.
AP Player of the Year
Awarded to: Top player (judged by the Associated Press)
Winner: Jayden Daniels (QB), LSU
Biletnikoff Award
Awarded to: Top pass-catcher
Finalists: Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR), Ohio State; Malik Nabers (WR); LSU Rome Odunze (WR), Washington
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
Awarded to: Defensive player of the year (judged by FWAA)
Winner: Xavier Watts (S), Notre Dame
Finalists: Cooper DeJean (DB); Iowa, Jer'Zhan Newton (DL), Illinois; Malaki Starks (DB), Georgia; Xavier Watts (S), Notre Dame; Payton Wilson (LB), NC State
Broyles Award
Awarded to: Top assistant coach
Winner: Phil Parker (DC), Iowa
Finalists: Mike Bobo (OC), Georgia; Mike Denbrock (OC), LSU; Sherrone Moore (OC), Michigan; Phil Parker (DC), Iowa; Will Stein (OC), Oregon
Burlsworth Trophy
Awarded to: Top former walk-on
Winner: Cody Schrader, (RB), Missouri
Finalists: James Carpenter (NG), James Madison; Drake Stoops (WR), Oklahoma; Cody Schrader, (RB), Missouri
Butkus Award
Awarded to: Top linebacker
Finalists: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson); Ty’Ron Hopper (Missouri); Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington); Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State); Payton Wilson (NC State)
REQUIRED READING: CFP rankings: SEC teams in final College Football Playoff Top 25 poll of 2023 season
Chuck Bednarik Award
Awarded to: Defensive player of the year (judged by Maxwell Club)
Finalists: Payton Wilson (LB), NC State; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama; Laiatu Latu (DL): UCLA
Davey O'Brien Award
Awarded to: Top quarterback
Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)
Doak Walker Award
Awarded to: Top running back
Finalists: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State; Omarion Hampton, North Carolina; Cody Schrader, Missouri
Eddie Robinson Award
Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by FWAA)
Finalists: David Braun, Northwestern; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Kalen DeBoer, Washington; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Jedd Fish, Arizona; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Mike Norvell, Florida State; Barry Odom, UNLV; Nick Saban, Alabama; Steve Sarkisian, Texas; Jon Sumrall, Troy
George Munger Award
Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by Maxwell Club)
Finalists: TBD
REQUIRED READING:Heisman Trophy finalists 2023: Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix, Bo Nix, Marvin Harrison selected
Heisman Trophy
Awarded to: Most outstanding player
Finalists: Jayden Daniels (QB), LSU; Michael Penix Jr. (QB), Washington; Bo Nix (QB), Oregon; Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR), Ohio State
Jim Thorpe Award
Awarded to: Top defensive back
Finalists: Cooper DeJean (CB), Iowa; Malaki Starks (S), Georgia; Trey Taylor (S), Air Force
Joe Moore Award
Awarded to: Top offensive line
Finalists: TBD
John Mackey Award
Awarded to: Top tight end
Finalists: Brock Bowers, Georgia; Dallin Holker, Colorado State; Cade Stover, Ohio State
Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
Awarded to: Top upperclassman quarterback
Winner: Jayden Daniels, LSU
Finalists: Jayden Daniels, LSU; Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma; Sam Hartman, Notre Dame; Drake Maye, North Carolina; J.J. McCarthy, Michigan; Bo Nix, Oregon; Michael Penix Jr., Washington; Jordan Travis, Florida State; Cameron Ward, Washington State; Caleb Williams, USC
Lombardi Award
Awarded to: Outstanding college football lineman
Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Brock Bowers (TE), Georgia; Jonah Elliss (DE), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA
Lott IMPACT Trophy
Awarded to: Defensive IMPACT player of the year
Finalists: Junior Colson (LB), Michigan; Jonah Elliss (DL), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama
Lou Groza Award
Awarded to: Top placekicker
Finalists: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio); Jose Pizano, UNLV; Will Reichard, Alabama
Maxwell Award
Awarded to: College player of the year
Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)
Outland Trophy
Awarded to: Top interior lineman
Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Cooper Beebe (OL), Kansas State; T’Vondre Sweat (DT), Texas
Paul Hornung Award
Awarded to: Most versatile player
Winner: Travis Hunter (CB/WR), Colorado
Finalists: Travis Hunter (CB/WR), Colorado; Cameron Skattebo (RB/QB/P), Arizona State; Sione Vaki (S/RB), Utah
Ray Guy Award
Awarded to: Top punter
Finalists: Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt; Alex Mastromanno, Florida State; Tory Taylor, Iowa
Rimington Trophy
Awarded to: Top center
Finalists: Drake Nugent, Michigan; Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon; Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Sporting News Coach of the Year
Awarded to: Coach of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)
Finalists: TBD
Sporting News Player of the Year
Awarded to: Player of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)
Finalists: TBD
Ted Hendricks Award
Awarded to: Top defensive end
Finalists: Jonah Elliss Utah; Jalen Green, James Madison; Laiatu Latu, UCLA
REQUIRED READING:USA TODAY Sports Network All-SEC football team 2023: Jayden Daniels named Player of the Year
Walter Camp Award
Awarded to: College player of the year
Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)
William V. Campbell Trophy
Awarded to: Academic Heisman
Winner: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Finalists: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; JD Bertrand, Notre Dame; DeWayne Carter, Duke; Loobert Denelus, Benedict (S.C.); Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross; Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State; Zach Frazier, West Virginia; Owen Grover, Wartburg (Iowa); Leo Lowin, Army; Ladd McConkey, Georgia; Bo Nix, Oregon; Davius Richard, North Carolina Central; Luke Schuermann, Johns Hopkins (Md.); Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland; Liam Thompson, Wabash (Ind.); Zak Zinter, Michigan
Wuerffel Trophy
Awarded to: Community service award
Finalists: JD Bertrand (LB), Notre Dame (LB); Blake Corum (RB), Michigan (RB); Ladd McConkey (WR), Georgia
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football awards show: Tracking winners, best moments from ceremony