College football awards show 2023: Live updates of winners, best moments from ceremony

With the Heisman Trophy Ceremony looming on Saturday, Friday night is the time to honor college football's best individual players among all positions.

Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, offensive line, and defenders will all get their time to shine on Friday from ESPN's 2023 college football awards show. On Saturday, the Heisman Trophy winner will be selected from among LSU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. (all quarterbacks), and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

The AP Player of the Year has already been awarded to Daniels, while other major such as the Biletnikoff Award and Doak Walker Award remain to be seen.

REQUIRED READING: Watch college football awards show 2023 live with Fubo (free trial)

Follow below to see live updates of the winners of college football's awards.

College football awards updates, highlights

This section will be updated near the beginning of the ceremony.

What channel is the college football award show on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, ESPN+, Fubo (free trial)

The college football award show will air on ESPN. Streaming options include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

REQUIRED READING: College football awards 2023: Tracking SEC players among list of finalists, winners

College football award show start time

Date: Friday, Dec. 8

Time: 7 p.m. ET

College football awards 2023

All awards listed alphabetically.

AP Player of the Year

Awarded to: Top player (judged by the Associated Press)

Winner: Jayden Daniels (QB), LSU

Biletnikoff Award

Awarded to: Top pass-catcher

Finalists: Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR), Ohio State; Malik Nabers (WR); LSU Rome Odunze (WR), Washington

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Broyles Award

Awarded to: Top assistant coach

Winner: Phil Parker (DC), Iowa

Finalists: Mike Bobo (OC), Georgia; Mike Denbrock (OC), LSU; Sherrone Moore (OC), Michigan; Phil Parker (DC), Iowa; Will Stein (OC), Oregon

Burlsworth Trophy

Butkus Award

Awarded to: Top linebacker

Finalists: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson); Ty’Ron Hopper (Missouri); Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington); Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State); Payton Wilson (NC State)

REQUIRED READING: CFP rankings: SEC teams in final College Football Playoff Top 25 poll of 2023 season

Chuck Bednarik Award

Awarded to: Defensive player of the year (judged by Maxwell Club)

Finalists: Payton Wilson (LB), NC State; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama; Laiatu Latu (DL): UCLA

Davey O'Brien Award

Awarded to: Top quarterback

Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)

Doak Walker Award

Awarded to: Top running back

Finalists: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State; Omarion Hampton, North Carolina; Cody Schrader, Missouri

Eddie Robinson Award

Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by FWAA)

Finalists: David Braun, Northwestern; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Kalen DeBoer, Washington; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Jedd Fish, Arizona; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Mike Norvell, Florida State; Barry Odom, UNLV; Nick Saban, Alabama; Steve Sarkisian, Texas; Jon Sumrall, Troy

George Munger Award

Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by Maxwell Club)

Finalists: TBD

REQUIRED READING:Heisman Trophy finalists 2023: Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix, Bo Nix, Marvin Harrison selected

Heisman Trophy

Awarded to: Most outstanding player

Finalists: Jayden Daniels (QB), LSU; Michael Penix Jr. (QB), Washington; Bo Nix (QB), Oregon; Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR), Ohio State

Jim Thorpe Award

Awarded to: Top defensive back

Finalists: Cooper DeJean (CB), Iowa; Malaki Starks (S), Georgia; Trey Taylor (S), Air Force

Joe Moore Award

Awarded to: Top offensive line

Finalists: TBD

John Mackey Award

Awarded to: Top tight end

Finalists: Brock Bowers, Georgia; Dallin Holker, Colorado State; Cade Stover, Ohio State

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Lombardi Award

Awarded to: Outstanding college football lineman

Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Brock Bowers (TE), Georgia; Jonah Elliss (DE), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA

Lott IMPACT Trophy

Awarded to: Defensive IMPACT player of the year

Finalists: Junior Colson (LB), Michigan; Jonah Elliss (DL), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama

Lou Groza Award

Awarded to: Top placekicker

Finalists: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio); Jose Pizano, UNLV; Will Reichard, Alabama

Maxwell Award

Awarded to: College player of the year

Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)

Outland Trophy

Awarded to: Top interior lineman

Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Cooper Beebe (OL), Kansas State; T’Vondre Sweat (DT), Texas

Paul Hornung Award

Awarded to: Most versatile player

Winner: Travis Hunter (CB/WR), Colorado

Finalists: Travis Hunter (CB/WR), Colorado; Cameron Skattebo (RB/QB/P), Arizona State; Sione Vaki (S/RB), Utah

Ray Guy Award

Awarded to: Top punter

Finalists: Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt; Alex Mastromanno, Florida State; Tory Taylor, Iowa

Rimington Trophy

Awarded to: Top center

Finalists: Drake Nugent, Michigan; Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon; Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Sporting News Coach of the Year

Awarded to: Coach of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)

Finalists: TBD

Sporting News Player of the Year

Awarded to: Player of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)

Finalists: TBD

Ted Hendricks Award

Awarded to: Top defensive end

Finalists: Jonah Elliss Utah; Jalen Green, James Madison; Laiatu Latu, UCLA

REQUIRED READING:USA TODAY Sports Network All-SEC football team 2023: Jayden Daniels named Player of the Year

Walter Camp Award

Awarded to: College player of the year

Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)

William V. Campbell Trophy

Wuerffel Trophy

Awarded to: Community service award

Finalists: JD Bertrand (LB), Notre Dame (LB); Blake Corum (RB), Michigan (RB); Ladd McConkey (WR), Georgia

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football awards show: Tracking winners, best moments from ceremony