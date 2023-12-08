Advertisement

College football awards show 2023: Live updates of winners, best moments from ceremony

With the Heisman Trophy Ceremony looming on Saturday, Friday night is the time to honor college football's best individual players among all positions.

Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, offensive line, and defenders will all get their time to shine on Friday from ESPN's 2023 college football awards show. On Saturday, the Heisman Trophy winner will be selected from among LSU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. (all quarterbacks), and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

The AP Player of the Year has already been awarded to Daniels, while other major such as the Biletnikoff Award and Doak Walker Award remain to be seen.

Follow below to see live updates of the winners of college football's awards.

College football awards updates, highlights

What channel is the college football award show on today?

The college football award show will air on ESPN. Streaming options include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

College football award show start time

  • Date: Friday, Dec. 8

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET

College football awards 2023

All awards listed alphabetically.

AP Player of the Year

  • Awarded to: Top player (judged by the Associated Press)

  • Winner: Jayden Daniels (QB), LSU

Biletnikoff Award

  • Awarded to: Top pass-catcher

  • Finalists: Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR), Ohio State; Malik Nabers (WR); LSU Rome Odunze (WR), Washington

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Broyles Award

  • Awarded to: Top assistant coach

  • Winner: Phil Parker (DC), Iowa

  • Finalists: Mike Bobo (OC), Georgia; Mike Denbrock (OC), LSU; Sherrone Moore (OC), Michigan; Phil Parker (DC), Iowa; Will Stein (OC), Oregon

Burlsworth Trophy

Butkus Award

  • Awarded to: Top linebacker

  • Finalists: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson); Ty’Ron Hopper (Missouri); Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington); Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State); Payton Wilson (NC State)

Chuck Bednarik Award

Davey O'Brien Award

  • Awarded to: Top quarterback

  • Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)

Doak Walker Award

Eddie Robinson Award

  • Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by FWAA)

  • Finalists: David Braun, Northwestern; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Kalen DeBoer, Washington; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Jedd Fish, Arizona; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Mike Norvell, Florida State; Barry Odom, UNLV; Nick Saban, Alabama; Steve Sarkisian, Texas; Jon Sumrall, Troy

George Munger Award

  • Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by Maxwell Club)

  • Finalists: TBD

Heisman Trophy

  • Awarded to: Most outstanding player

  • Finalists: Jayden Daniels (QB), LSU; Michael Penix Jr. (QB), Washington; Bo Nix (QB), Oregon; Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR), Ohio State

Jim Thorpe Award

  • Awarded to: Top defensive back

  • Finalists: Cooper DeJean (CB), Iowa; Malaki Starks (S), Georgia; Trey Taylor (S), Air Force

Joe Moore Award

  • Awarded to: Top offensive line

  • Finalists: TBD

John Mackey Award

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Lombardi Award

  • Awarded to: Outstanding college football lineman

  • Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Brock Bowers (TE), Georgia; Jonah Elliss (DE), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA

Lott IMPACT Trophy

  • Awarded to: Defensive IMPACT player of the year

  • Finalists: Junior Colson (LB), Michigan; Jonah Elliss (DL), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama

Lou Groza Award

  • Awarded to: Top placekicker

  • Finalists: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio); Jose Pizano, UNLV; Will Reichard, Alabama

Maxwell Award

  • Awarded to: College player of the year

  • Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)

Outland Trophy

Paul Hornung Award

  • Awarded to: Most versatile player

  • Winner: Travis Hunter (CB/WR), Colorado

  • Finalists: Travis Hunter (CB/WR), Colorado; Cameron Skattebo (RB/QB/P), Arizona State; Sione Vaki (S/RB), Utah

Ray Guy Award

  • Awarded to: Top punter

  • Finalists: Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt; Alex Mastromanno, Florida State; Tory Taylor, Iowa

Rimington Trophy

Sporting News Coach of the Year

  • Awarded to: Coach of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)

  • Finalists: TBD

Sporting News Player of the Year

  • Awarded to: Player of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)

  • Finalists: TBD

Ted Hendricks Award

  • Awarded to: Top defensive end

  • Finalists: Jonah Elliss Utah; Jalen Green, James Madison; Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Walter Camp Award

  • Awarded to: College player of the year

  • Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)

William V. Campbell Trophy

Wuerffel Trophy

  • Awarded to: Community service award

  • Finalists: JD Bertrand (LB), Notre Dame (LB); Blake Corum (RB), Michigan (RB); Ladd McConkey (WR), Georgia

