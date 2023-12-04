Advertisement

College football awards 2023: Tracking Big Ten players among list of finalists, winners

Zac Al-Khateeb, USA TODAY NETWORK
·5 min read

The 2023 college football regular season is over, with Michigan once again claiming Big Ten supremacy with a dominant 26-0 victory over Iowa in the conference title game.

But the Big Ten championship trophy isn't the only hardware left on the table. It's officially college football award season, where college football debates veer from in-game results and the College Football Playoff to the proverbial red carpet.

REQUIRED READING: CFP rankings: Big Ten teams in final College Football Playoff Top 25 poll of 2023 season

The conference will be well-represented in 2023 when it comes to college football's biggest awards, including the Heisman Trophy, Biletnikoff Award, Doak Walker Award and more. Likely candidates those trophies and more include Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum; Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Hr.; Iowa's Cooper DeJean and Sebastian Castro and more.

With that, here's a look at the updated list of awards finalists and winners for the 2023 college football season:

College football awards 2023

All awards listed alphabetically. Big Ten players bolded.

AP Player of the Year

  • Awarded to: Top player (judged by the Associated Press)

  • Finalists: TBD

Biletnikoff Award

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

  • Awarded to: Defensive player of the year (judged by FWAA)

  • Finalists: Cooper DeJean (DB); Iowa, Jer'Zhan Newton (DL), Illinois; Malaki Starks (DB), Georgia; Xavier Watts (S), Notre Dame; Payton Wilson (LB), NC State

Broyles Award

  • Awarded to: Top assistant coach

  • Finalists: Mike Bobo (OC), Georgia; Mike Denbrock (OC), LSU; Sherrone Moore (OC), Michigan; Phil Parker (DC), Iowa; Will Stein (OC), Oregon

Burlsworth Trophy

Butkus Award

  • Awarded to: Top linebacker

  • Finalists: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson); Ty’Ron Hopper (Missouri); Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington); Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State); Payton Wilson (NC State)

REQUIRED READING: College football bowl schedule: Updated list of Big Ten teams selected for 2023-24 postseason

Chuck Bednarik Award

Davey O'Brien Award

Doak Walker Award

Eddie Robinson Award

  • Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by FWAA)

  • Finalists: TBD

George Munger Award

  • Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by Maxwell Club)

  • Finalists: TBD

Heisman Trophy

  • Awarded to: Most outstanding player

  • Finalists: TBD

Jim Thorpe Award

  • Awarded to: Top defensive back

  • Finalists: Cooper DeJean (CB), Iowa; Malaki Starks (S), Georgia; Trey Taylor (S), Air Force

Joe Moore Award

  • Awarded to: Top offensive line

  • Finalists: TBD

John Mackey Award

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Lombardi Award

  • Awarded to: Outstanding college football lineman

  • Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Brock Bowers (TE), Georgia; Jonah Elliss (DE), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA

Lott IMPACT Trophy

  • Awarded to: Defensive IMPACT player of the year

  • Finalists: Junior Colson (LB), Michigan; Jonah Elliss (DL), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama

Lou Groza Award

  • Awarded to: Top placekicker

  • Finalists: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio); Jose Pizano, UNLV; Will Reichard, Alabama

REQUIRED READING: USA TODAY All-Big Ten football team 2023: OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr. is Player of the Year

Maxwell Award

  • Awarded to: College player of the year

  • Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)

Outland Trophy

  • Awarded to: Top interior lineman

  • Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Cooper Beebe (OL), Kansas State; T’Vondre Sweat (DT), Texas

Paul Hornung Award

  • Awarded to: Most versatile player

  • Finalists: Travis Hunter (CB/WR), Colorado Cameron Skattebo (RB/QB/P), Arizona State; Sione Vaki (S/RB), Utah

Ray Guy Award

  • Awarded to: Top punter

  • Finalists: Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt; Alex Mastromanno, Florida State; Tory Taylor, Iowa

Rimington Trophy

Sporting News Coach of the Year

  • Awarded to: Coach of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)

  • Finalists: TBD

Sporting News Player of the Year

  • Awarded to: Player of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)

  • Finalists: TBD

Ted Hendricks Award

  • Awarded to: Top defensive end

  • Finalists: Jonah Elliss Utah; Jalen Green, James Madison; Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Walter Camp Award

  • Awarded to: College player of the year

  • Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)

William V. Campbell Trophy

Wuerffel Trophy

  • Awarded to: Community service award

  • Finalists: JD Bertrand (LB), Notre Dame (LB); Blake Corum (RB), Michigan (RB); Ladd McConkey (WR), Georgia

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football awards 2023: Tracking Big Ten players among finalists