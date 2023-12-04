College football awards 2023: Tracking Big Ten players among list of finalists, winners

The 2023 college football regular season is over, with Michigan once again claiming Big Ten supremacy with a dominant 26-0 victory over Iowa in the conference title game.

But the Big Ten championship trophy isn't the only hardware left on the table. It's officially college football award season, where college football debates veer from in-game results and the College Football Playoff to the proverbial red carpet.

The conference will be well-represented in 2023 when it comes to college football's biggest awards, including the Heisman Trophy, Biletnikoff Award, Doak Walker Award and more. Likely candidates those trophies and more include Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum; Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Hr.; Iowa's Cooper DeJean and Sebastian Castro and more.

With that, here's a look at the updated list of awards finalists and winners for the 2023 college football season:

College football awards 2023

All awards listed alphabetically. Big Ten players bolded.

AP Player of the Year

Awarded to: Top player (judged by the Associated Press)

Finalists: TBD

Biletnikoff Award

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Awarded to: Defensive player of the year (judged by FWAA)

Finalists: Cooper DeJean (DB); Iowa, Jer'Zhan Newton (DL), Illinois; Malaki Starks (DB), Georgia; Xavier Watts (S), Notre Dame; Payton Wilson (LB), NC State

Broyles Award

Awarded to: Top assistant coach

Finalists: Mike Bobo (OC), Georgia; Mike Denbrock (OC), LSU; Sherrone Moore (OC), Michigan; Phil Parker (DC), Iowa; Will Stein (OC), Oregon

Burlsworth Trophy

Butkus Award

Awarded to: Top linebacker

Finalists: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson); Ty’Ron Hopper (Missouri); Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington); Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State); Payton Wilson (NC State)

Chuck Bednarik Award

Awarded to: Defensive player of the year (judged by Maxwell Club)

Finalists: Payton Wilson (LB), NC State; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama; Laiatu Latu (DL): UCLA

Davey O'Brien Award

Doak Walker Award

Eddie Robinson Award

Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by FWAA)

Finalists: TBD

George Munger Award

Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by Maxwell Club)

Finalists: TBD

Heisman Trophy

Awarded to: Most outstanding player

Finalists: TBD

Jim Thorpe Award

Awarded to: Top defensive back

Finalists: Cooper DeJean (CB), Iowa; Malaki Starks (S), Georgia; Trey Taylor (S), Air Force

Joe Moore Award

Awarded to: Top offensive line

Finalists: TBD

John Mackey Award

Awarded to: Top tight end

Finalists: Brock Bowers, Georgia; Dallin Holker, Colorado State; Cade Stover, Ohio State

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Lombardi Award

Awarded to: Outstanding college football lineman

Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Brock Bowers (TE), Georgia; Jonah Elliss (DE), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA

Lott IMPACT Trophy

Awarded to: Defensive IMPACT player of the year

Finalists: Junior Colson (LB), Michigan; Jonah Elliss (DL), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama

Lou Groza Award

Awarded to: Top placekicker

Finalists: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio); Jose Pizano, UNLV; Will Reichard, Alabama

Maxwell Award

Awarded to: College player of the year

Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)

Outland Trophy

Awarded to: Top interior lineman

Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Cooper Beebe (OL), Kansas State; T’Vondre Sweat (DT), Texas

Paul Hornung Award

Awarded to: Most versatile player

Finalists: Travis Hunter (CB/WR), Colorado Cameron Skattebo (RB/QB/P), Arizona State; Sione Vaki (S/RB), Utah

Ray Guy Award

Awarded to: Top punter

Finalists: Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt; Alex Mastromanno, Florida State; Tory Taylor, Iowa

Rimington Trophy

Awarded to: Top center

Finalists: Drake Nugent, Michigan; Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon; Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Sporting News Coach of the Year

Awarded to: Coach of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)

Finalists: TBD

Sporting News Player of the Year

Awarded to: Player of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)

Finalists: TBD

Ted Hendricks Award

Awarded to: Top defensive end

Finalists: Jonah Elliss Utah; Jalen Green, James Madison; Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Walter Camp Award

Awarded to: College player of the year

Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)

William V. Campbell Trophy

Wuerffel Trophy

Awarded to: Community service award

Finalists: JD Bertrand (LB), Notre Dame (LB); Blake Corum (RB), Michigan (RB); Ladd McConkey (WR), Georgia

