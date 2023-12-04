College football awards 2023: Tracking Big Ten players among list of finalists, winners
The 2023 college football regular season is over, with Michigan once again claiming Big Ten supremacy with a dominant 26-0 victory over Iowa in the conference title game.
But the Big Ten championship trophy isn't the only hardware left on the table. It's officially college football award season, where college football debates veer from in-game results and the College Football Playoff to the proverbial red carpet.
The conference will be well-represented in 2023 when it comes to college football's biggest awards, including the Heisman Trophy, Biletnikoff Award, Doak Walker Award and more. Likely candidates those trophies and more include Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum; Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Hr.; Iowa's Cooper DeJean and Sebastian Castro and more.
With that, here's a look at the updated list of awards finalists and winners for the 2023 college football season:
College football awards 2023
All awards listed alphabetically. Big Ten players bolded.
AP Player of the Year
Awarded to: Top player (judged by the Associated Press)
Finalists: TBD
Biletnikoff Award
Awarded to: Top pass-catcher
Finalists: Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR), Ohio State; Malik Nabers (WR); LSU Rome Odunze (WR), Washington
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
Awarded to: Defensive player of the year (judged by FWAA)
Finalists: Cooper DeJean (DB); Iowa, Jer'Zhan Newton (DL), Illinois; Malaki Starks (DB), Georgia; Xavier Watts (S), Notre Dame; Payton Wilson (LB), NC State
Broyles Award
Awarded to: Top assistant coach
Finalists: Mike Bobo (OC), Georgia; Mike Denbrock (OC), LSU; Sherrone Moore (OC), Michigan; Phil Parker (DC), Iowa; Will Stein (OC), Oregon
Burlsworth Trophy
Awarded to: Top former walk-on
Finalists: James Carpenter (NG), James Madison; Drake Stoops (WR), Oklahoma; Cody Schrader, (RB), Missouri
Butkus Award
Awarded to: Top linebacker
Finalists: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson); Ty’Ron Hopper (Missouri); Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington); Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State); Payton Wilson (NC State)
Chuck Bednarik Award
Awarded to: Defensive player of the year (judged by Maxwell Club)
Finalists: Payton Wilson (LB), NC State; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama; Laiatu Latu (DL): UCLA
Davey O'Brien Award
Awarded to: Top quarterback
Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)
Doak Walker Award
Awarded to: Top running back
Finalists: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State; Omarion Hampton, North Carolina; Cody Schrader, Missouri
Eddie Robinson Award
Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by FWAA)
Finalists: TBD
George Munger Award
Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by Maxwell Club)
Finalists: TBD
Heisman Trophy
Awarded to: Most outstanding player
Finalists: TBD
Jim Thorpe Award
Awarded to: Top defensive back
Finalists: Cooper DeJean (CB), Iowa; Malaki Starks (S), Georgia; Trey Taylor (S), Air Force
Joe Moore Award
Awarded to: Top offensive line
Finalists: TBD
John Mackey Award
Awarded to: Top tight end
Finalists: Brock Bowers, Georgia; Dallin Holker, Colorado State; Cade Stover, Ohio State
Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
Awarded to: Top upperclassman quarterback
Winner: Jayden Daniels, LSU
Finalists: Jayden Daniels, LSU; Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma; Sam Hartman, Notre Dame; Drake Maye, North Carolina; J.J. McCarthy, Michigan; Bo Nix, Oregon; Michael Penix Jr., Washington; Jordan Travis, Florida State; Cameron Ward, Washington State; Caleb Williams, USC
Lombardi Award
Awarded to: Outstanding college football lineman
Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Brock Bowers (TE), Georgia; Jonah Elliss (DE), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA
Lott IMPACT Trophy
Awarded to: Defensive IMPACT player of the year
Finalists: Junior Colson (LB), Michigan; Jonah Elliss (DL), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama
Lou Groza Award
Awarded to: Top placekicker
Finalists: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio); Jose Pizano, UNLV; Will Reichard, Alabama
Maxwell Award
Awarded to: College player of the year
Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)
Outland Trophy
Awarded to: Top interior lineman
Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Cooper Beebe (OL), Kansas State; T’Vondre Sweat (DT), Texas
Paul Hornung Award
Awarded to: Most versatile player
Finalists: Travis Hunter (CB/WR), Colorado Cameron Skattebo (RB/QB/P), Arizona State; Sione Vaki (S/RB), Utah
Ray Guy Award
Awarded to: Top punter
Finalists: Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt; Alex Mastromanno, Florida State; Tory Taylor, Iowa
Rimington Trophy
Awarded to: Top center
Finalists: Drake Nugent, Michigan; Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon; Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Sporting News Coach of the Year
Awarded to: Coach of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)
Finalists: TBD
Sporting News Player of the Year
Awarded to: Player of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)
Finalists: TBD
Ted Hendricks Award
Awarded to: Top defensive end
Finalists: Jonah Elliss Utah; Jalen Green, James Madison; Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Walter Camp Award
Awarded to: College player of the year
Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)
William V. Campbell Trophy
Awarded to: Academic Heisman
Finalists: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; JD Bertrand, Notre Dame; DeWayne Carter, Duke; Loobert Denelus, Benedict (S.C.); Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross; Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State; Zach Frazier, West Virginia; Owen Grover, Wartburg (Iowa); Leo Lowin, Army; Ladd McConkey, Georgia; Bo Nix, Oregon; Davius Richard, North Carolina Central; Luke Schuermann, Johns Hopkins (Md.); Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland; Liam Thompson, Wabash (Ind.); Zak Zinter, Michigan
Wuerffel Trophy
Awarded to: Community service award
Finalists: JD Bertrand (LB), Notre Dame (LB); Blake Corum (RB), Michigan (RB); Ladd McConkey (WR), Georgia
