Advertisement

College football awards 2023: Tracking SEC players among list of finalists, winners

Zac Al-Khateeb, USA TODAY NETWORK
·5 min read

The 2023 college football season has been good to the SEC thus far.

The conference has produced not only one of the top four College Football Playoff teams in No. 4 Alabama, but also three New Year's Six bowl participants in No. 6 Georgia (Orange Bowl), No. 7 Missouri (Cotton) and No. 11 Ole Miss (Peach). And the SEC is set up for even more hardware.

It's college football awards season, and the SEC is well set up to have numerous players, coaches and assistants selected as the best the 2023 season has to offer. That starts first and foremost with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is on the short list of several high-profile awards, none bigger than the Heisman Trophy.

Other players on the lookout for awards is Missouri running back Cody Schrader, Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and more.

REQUIRED READING: College football bowl schedule: Updated list of SEC teams selected for 2023-24 postseason

With that, here's a look at the updated list of awards finalists and winners for the 2023 college football season:

College football awards 2023

All awards listed alphabetically. SEC players bolded.

AP Player of the Year

  • Awarded to: Top player (judged by the Associated Press)

  • Finalists: TBD

Biletnikoff Award

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Broyles Award

  • Awarded to: Top assistant coach

  • Finalists: Mike Bobo (OC), Georgia; Mike Denbrock (OC), LSU; Sherrone Moore (OC), Michigan; Phil Parker (DC), Iowa; Will Stein (OC), Oregon

Burlsworth Trophy

Butkus Award

  • Awarded to: Top linebacker

  • Finalists: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson); Ty’Ron Hopper (Missouri); Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington); Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State); Payton Wilson (NC State)

REQUIRED READING CFP rankings: SEC teams in final College Football Playoff Top 25 poll of 2023 season

Chuck Bednarik Award

  • Awarded to: Defensive player of the year (judged by Maxwell Club)

  • Finalists: Payton Wilson (LB), NC State; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama; Laiatu Latu (DL): UCLA

Davey O'Brien Award

Doak Walker Award

Eddie Robinson Award

  • Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by FWAA)

  • Finalists: TBD

George Munger Award

  • Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by Maxwell Club)

  • Finalists: TBD

Heisman Trophy

  • Awarded to: Most outstanding player

  • Finalists: TBD

Jim Thorpe Award

  • Awarded to: Top defensive back

  • Finalists: Cooper DeJean (CB), Iowa; Malaki Starks (S), Georgia; Trey Taylor (S), Air Force

Joe Moore Award

  • Awarded to: Top offensive line

  • Finalists: TBD

John Mackey Award

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Lombardi Award

  • Awarded to: Outstanding college football lineman

  • Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Brock Bowers (TE), Georgia; Jonah Elliss (DE), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA

Lott IMPACT Trophy

  • Awarded to: Defensive IMPACT player of the year

  • Finalists: Junior Colson (LB), Michigan; Jonah Elliss (DL), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama

Lou Groza Award

  • Awarded to: Top placekicker

  • Finalists: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio); Jose Pizano, UNLV; Will Reichard, Alabama

REQUIRED READING: Who made the College Football Playoff? Top four teams of CFP top 25 selection show rankings

Maxwell Award

  • Awarded to: College player of the year

  • Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)

Outland Trophy

  • Awarded to: Top interior lineman

  • Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Cooper Beebe (OL), Kansas State; T’Vondre Sweat (DT), Texas

Paul Hornung Award

  • Awarded to: Most versatile player

  • Finalists: Travis Hunter (CB/WR), Colorado Cameron Skattebo (RB/QB/P), Arizona State; Sione Vaki (S/RB), Utah

Ray Guy Award

  • Awarded to: Top punter

  • Finalists: Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt; Alex Mastromanno, Florida State; Tory Taylor, Iowa

Rimington Trophy

Sporting News Coach of the Year

  • Awarded to: Coach of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)

  • Finalists: TBD

Sporting News Player of the Year

  • Awarded to: Player of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)

  • Finalists: TBD

Ted Hendricks Award

  • Awarded to: Top defensive end

  • Finalists: Jonah Elliss Utah; Jalen Green, James Madison; Laiatu Latu, UCLA

REQUIRED READING: USA TODAY Sports Network All-SEC football team 2023: Jayden Daniels named Player of the Year

Walter Camp Award

  • Awarded to: College player of the year

  • Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)

William V. Campbell Trophy

Wuerffel Trophy

  • Awarded to: Community service award

  • Finalists: JD Bertrand (LB), Notre Dame (LB); Blake Corum (RB), Michigan (RB); Ladd McConkey (WR), Georgia

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football awards: Tracking SEC players among 2023 finalists