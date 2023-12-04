College football awards 2023: Tracking SEC players among list of finalists, winners
The 2023 college football season has been good to the SEC thus far.
The conference has produced not only one of the top four College Football Playoff teams in No. 4 Alabama, but also three New Year's Six bowl participants in No. 6 Georgia (Orange Bowl), No. 7 Missouri (Cotton) and No. 11 Ole Miss (Peach). And the SEC is set up for even more hardware.
It's college football awards season, and the SEC is well set up to have numerous players, coaches and assistants selected as the best the 2023 season has to offer. That starts first and foremost with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is on the short list of several high-profile awards, none bigger than the Heisman Trophy.
Other players on the lookout for awards is Missouri running back Cody Schrader, Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and more.
REQUIRED READING: College football bowl schedule: Updated list of SEC teams selected for 2023-24 postseason
With that, here's a look at the updated list of awards finalists and winners for the 2023 college football season:
College football awards 2023
All awards listed alphabetically. SEC players bolded.
AP Player of the Year
Awarded to: Top player (judged by the Associated Press)
Finalists: TBD
Biletnikoff Award
Awarded to: Top pass-catcher
Finalists: Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR), Ohio State; Malik Nabers (WR); LSU Rome Odunze (WR), Washington
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
Awarded to: Defensive player of the year (judged by FWAA)
Finalists: Cooper DeJean (DB); Iowa, Jer'Zhan Newton (DL), Illinois; Malaki Starks (DB), Georgia; Xavier Watts (S), Notre Dame; Payton Wilson (LB), NC State
Broyles Award
Awarded to: Top assistant coach
Finalists: Mike Bobo (OC), Georgia; Mike Denbrock (OC), LSU; Sherrone Moore (OC), Michigan; Phil Parker (DC), Iowa; Will Stein (OC), Oregon
Burlsworth Trophy
Awarded to: Top former walk-on
Finalists: James Carpenter (NG), James Madison; Drake Stoops (WR), Oklahoma; Cody Schrader, (RB), Missouri
Butkus Award
Awarded to: Top linebacker
Finalists: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson); Ty’Ron Hopper (Missouri); Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington); Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State); Payton Wilson (NC State)
REQUIRED READING CFP rankings: SEC teams in final College Football Playoff Top 25 poll of 2023 season
Chuck Bednarik Award
Awarded to: Defensive player of the year (judged by Maxwell Club)
Finalists: Payton Wilson (LB), NC State; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama; Laiatu Latu (DL): UCLA
Davey O'Brien Award
Awarded to: Top quarterback
Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)
Doak Walker Award
Awarded to: Top running back
Finalists: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State; Omarion Hampton, North Carolina; Cody Schrader, Missouri
Eddie Robinson Award
Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by FWAA)
Finalists: TBD
George Munger Award
Awarded to: Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by Maxwell Club)
Finalists: TBD
Heisman Trophy
Awarded to: Most outstanding player
Finalists: TBD
Jim Thorpe Award
Awarded to: Top defensive back
Finalists: Cooper DeJean (CB), Iowa; Malaki Starks (S), Georgia; Trey Taylor (S), Air Force
Joe Moore Award
Awarded to: Top offensive line
Finalists: TBD
John Mackey Award
Awarded to: Top tight end
Finalists: Brock Bowers, Georgia; Dallin Holker, Colorado State; Cade Stover, Ohio State
Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
Awarded to: Top upperclassman quarterback
Winner: Jayden Daniels, LSU
Finalists: Jayden Daniels, LSU; Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma; Sam Hartman, Notre Dame; Drake Maye, North Carolina; J.J. McCarthy, Michigan; Bo Nix, Oregon; Michael Penix Jr., Washington; Jordan Travis, Florida State; Cameron Ward, Washington State; Caleb Williams, USC
Lombardi Award
Awarded to: Outstanding college football lineman
Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Brock Bowers (TE), Georgia; Jonah Elliss (DE), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA
Lott IMPACT Trophy
Awarded to: Defensive IMPACT player of the year
Finalists: Junior Colson (LB), Michigan; Jonah Elliss (DL), Utah; Laiatu Latu (DE), UCLA; Dallas Turner (LB), Alabama
Lou Groza Award
Awarded to: Top placekicker
Finalists: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio); Jose Pizano, UNLV; Will Reichard, Alabama
REQUIRED READING: Who made the College Football Playoff? Top four teams of CFP top 25 selection show rankings
Maxwell Award
Awarded to: College player of the year
Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)
Outland Trophy
Awarded to: Top interior lineman
Finalists: Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame; Cooper Beebe (OL), Kansas State; T’Vondre Sweat (DT), Texas
Paul Hornung Award
Awarded to: Most versatile player
Finalists: Travis Hunter (CB/WR), Colorado Cameron Skattebo (RB/QB/P), Arizona State; Sione Vaki (S/RB), Utah
Ray Guy Award
Awarded to: Top punter
Finalists: Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt; Alex Mastromanno, Florida State; Tory Taylor, Iowa
Rimington Trophy
Awarded to: Top center
Finalists: Drake Nugent, Michigan; Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon; Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Sporting News Coach of the Year
Awarded to: Coach of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)
Finalists: TBD
Sporting News Player of the Year
Awarded to: Player of the Year (judged by The Sporting News)
Finalists: TBD
Ted Hendricks Award
Awarded to: Top defensive end
Finalists: Jonah Elliss Utah; Jalen Green, James Madison; Laiatu Latu, UCLA
REQUIRED READING: USA TODAY Sports Network All-SEC football team 2023: Jayden Daniels named Player of the Year
Walter Camp Award
Awarded to: College player of the year
Finalists: Jayden Daniels (LSU); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); Bo Nix (Oregon)
William V. Campbell Trophy
Awarded to: Academic Heisman
Finalists: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; JD Bertrand, Notre Dame; DeWayne Carter, Duke; Loobert Denelus, Benedict (S.C.); Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross; Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State; Zach Frazier, West Virginia; Owen Grover, Wartburg (Iowa); Leo Lowin, Army; Ladd McConkey, Georgia; Bo Nix, Oregon; Davius Richard, North Carolina Central; Luke Schuermann, Johns Hopkins (Md.); Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland; Liam Thompson, Wabash (Ind.); Zak Zinter, Michigan
Wuerffel Trophy
Awarded to: Community service award
Finalists: JD Bertrand (LB), Notre Dame (LB); Blake Corum (RB), Michigan (RB); Ladd McConkey (WR), Georgia
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football awards: Tracking SEC players among 2023 finalists