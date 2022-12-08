College Football Awards 2022 Finalists, Who Will Win, Who Got Snubbed

Who’ll win all of the top college football awards on the big night to honor the best and the brightest from the 2022 season?

2022 College Football Awards

Bednarik Award

Who were the best defensive players in college football?

2022 Bednarik Award Finalists

DE Will Anderson, Alabama

LB Ivan Pace, Cincinnati

DE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Anderson, 2) Tuipulotu, 3) Pace

Who Will Win: DE Will Anderson, Alabama

Best Player Not On Ballot: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

2021 Bednarik Award Winner: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Biletnikoff Award

Who were the best receivers in college football?

2022 Biletnikoff Award Finalists

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Harrison, 2) Hyatt, 3) Hutchinson

Who Will Win: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Best Player Not On Ballot: Josh Downs, North Carolina

2021 Biletnikoff Award Winner: Jordan Addison, Pitt

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Who were the best defensive players in college football?

2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Finalists

DE Will Anderson, Alabama

DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt

S Chris Smith, Georgia

DE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Anderson, 2) Tuipulotu, 3) Kancey, 4) Smith

Who Will Win: DE Will Anderson, Alabama

Best Player Not On Ballot: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

2021 Bronko Nagurski Award Winner: DE Will Anderson, Alabama

Butkus Award

Who were the best linebackers in college football?

2022 Butkus Award Finalists

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Jack Campbell, Iowa

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

Dalyan Henley, Washington State

Ivan Pace, Cincinnati

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Pace, 2) Campbell, 3) Sanders, 4) Henley

Who Will Win: Ivan Pace, Cincinnati

Best Player Not On Ballot: Jason Henderson, Old Dominion (unless you count Alabama’s Will Anderson as a linebacker)

2021 Butkus Award Winner: Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Davey O’Brien Award

Who were the best quarterbacks in college football?

2022 Davey O’Brien Award Finalists

Max Duggan, TCU

CJ Stroud, Ohio State

Caleb Williams, USC

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Williams, 2) Duggan, 3) Stroud

Who Will Win: Caleb Williams, USC

Best Player Not On Ballot: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

2021 Davey O’Brien Award Winner: Bryce Young, Alabama

Doak Walker Award

Who were the best running backs in college football?

2022 Doak Walker Award Finalists

Chase Brown, Illinois

Blake Corum, Michigan

Bijan Robinson, Texas

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Robinson, 2) Brown, 3) Corum

Who Will Win: Bijan Robinson, Texas

Best Player Not On Ballot: Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

2021 Davey O’Brien Award Winner: Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Thorpe Award

Who were the best defensive backs in college football?

2022 Thorpe Award Finalists

CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

CB Clark Phillips, Utah

CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Witherspoon, 2) Phillip, 3) Hodges-Tomlinson

Who Will Win: CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Best Player Not On Ballot: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

2021 Davey O’Brien Award Winner: CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

John Mackey Award

Who were the best tight ends in college football?

2022 John Mackey Award Finalists

Brock Bowers, Georgia

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Bowers, 2) Mayer, 3) LaPorta

Who Will Win: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Best Player Not On Ballot: Dalton Kincaid, Utah

2021 John Mackey Award Winner: Trey McBride, Colorado State

Lou Groza Award

Who were the best kickers in college football?

2022 Lou Groza Award Finalists

Christopher Dunn, NC State

Joshua Karty, Stanford

Jake Moody, Michigan

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Dunn, 2) Karty, 3) Moody

Who Will Win: Christopher Dunn, NC State

Best Player Not On Ballot: Tanner Brown, Oklahoma State

2021 Lou Groza Award Winner: Jake Moody, Michigan

Outland Trophy

Who were the best interior linemen in college football?

2022 Outland Trophy Finalists

DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt

C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Kancey, 2) Olumwatimi, 3) Skoronski

Who Will Win: DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt

Best Player Not On Ballot: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

2021 Outland Award Winner: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Ray Guy Award

Who were the best punters in college football?

2022 Ray Guy Award Finalists

Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati

Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Baringer, 2) Fletcher, 3) Korsak

Who Will Win: Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

Best Player Not On Ballot: Kai Kroger, South Carolina

2021 Ray Guy Award Winner: Matt Araiza, San Diego State

Heisman Memorial Trophy

Who was the most outstanding player in college football?

2022 Heisman Trophy Finalists

QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

QB Max Duggan, TCU

QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

QB Caleb Williams, USC

Fiu’s Ballot: Not allowed to release until after announcement

Who Will Win: QB Caleb Williams, USC

Best Player Not On Ballot: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

2021 Heisman Award Winner: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Maxwell Award

Who were the best players in college football?

2022 Maxwell Award Finalists

QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

QB Caleb Williams, USC

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Williams, 2) Stroud, 3) Hooker

Who Will Win: QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

Best Player Not On Ballot: QB Max Duggan, TCU

2021 Maxwell Award Winner: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Walter Camp Award

Who were the best players in college football?

2022 Walter Camp Finalists

RB Blake Corum, Michigan

QB Max Duggan, TCU

QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

QB Caleb Williams, USC

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Williams, 2) Duggan, 3) Stroud

Who Will Win: QB Max Duggan, TCU

Best Player Not On Ballot: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

2021 Maxwell Award Winner: RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

– 2021 Heisman Trophy: Who’ll Come In 2nd?

