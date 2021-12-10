College Football Awards 2021: Who Won? Who Were The Best Players?

Who won all of the top college football awards on the big night to honor the best and the brightest from the 2021 season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

2021 Home Depot College Football Awards

Bednarik Award

Who were the best defensive players in college football?

And The Winner Is …

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

2021 Bednarik Award Finalists

DE Will Anderson, Alabama

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Anderson, 2) Davis, 3) Thibodeaux

Best Player Not On Ballot: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Biletnikoff Award

Who were the best receivers in college football?

2021 Biletnikoff Award Winner

Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh

2021 Biletnikoff Award Finalists

Jordan Addison, Pitt

David Bell, Purdue

Jameson Williams, Alabama

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Bell, 2) Addison, 3) Williams

Best Player Not On Ballot: Jerreth Sterns, WKU

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Who were the best defensive players in college football?

2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Winner

DE Will Anderson, Alabama

2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Finalists

DE Will Anderson, Alabama

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Anderson, 2) Davis, 3) Thibodeaux

Best Player Not On Ballot: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Butkus Award

Who were the best linebackers in college football?

2021 Butkus Award Winner

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

2021 Butkus Award Finalists

Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Damone Clark, LSU

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Devin Lloyd, Utah

Chad Muma, Wyoming

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Dean, 2) Clark, 3) Chenal

Best Player Not On Ballot: D’Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

Davey O’Brien Award

Who were the best quarterbacks in college football?

2021 Davey O’Brien Award Winner

Bryce Young, Alabama

2021 Davey O’Brien Award Finalists

Kenny Pickett, Pitt

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Bryce Young, Alabama

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Young, 2) Stroud, 3) Pickett

Best Player Not On Ballot: Caleb Williams, Oklahoma

Doak Walker Award

Who were the best running backs in college football?

Story continues

2021 Doak Walker Award Winner

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

2021 Doak Walker Award Finalists

Tyler Badie, Missouri

Breece Hall, Iowa State

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Walker, 2) Hall, 3) Badie

Best Player Not On Ballot: Sean Tucker, Syracuse

Thorpe Award

Who were the best defensive backs in college football?

2021 Thorpe Award Winner

CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

2021 Thorpe Award Finalists

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Verone McKinley III, Oregon

Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Pitre, 2) Bryant, 3) McKinley

Best Player Not On Ballot: CB Jaquan McMillian, East Carolina

John Mackey Award

Who were the best tight ends in college football?

2021 John Mackey Award Winner

Trey McBride, Colorado State

2021 John Mackey Award Finalists

Trey McBride, Colorado State

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) McBride, 2) Kolar, 3) Wydermyer

Best Player Not On Ballot: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Lou Groza Award

Who were the best kickers in college football?

2021 Lou Groza Award Winner

Jake Moody, Michigan

2021 Lou Groza Award Finalists

Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma

Jake Moody, Michigan

Noah Ruggles, Ohio State

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Moody, 2) Ruggles, 3) Brkic

Best Player Not On Ballot: Jonah Dallas, Boise State

Outland Trophy

Who were the best interior linemen in college football?

2021 Outland Trophy Winner

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

2021 Outland Trophy Finalists

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Davis, 2) Ekwonu, 3) Linderbaum

Best Player Not On Ballot: DT Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

Ray Guy Award

Who were the best punters in college football?

2021 Ray Guy Award Winner

Matt Araiza, San Diego State

2021 Ray Guy Award Finalists

Matt Araiza, San Diego State

Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Jordan Stout, Penn State

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Araiza, 2) Korsak, 3) Stout

Best Player Not On Ballot: Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State

Heisman Memorial Trophy

Who was the most outstanding player in college football?

2021 Heisman Winner

COMING

2021 Heisman Trophy Finalists

DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

QB Bryce Young. Alabama

Fiu’s Ballot: COMING

Best Player Not Among The Finalists: DE Will Anderson, Alabama

Maxwell Award

Who were the best players in college football?

2021 Maxwell Award Winner

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

2021 Maxwell Award Finalists

QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Best Player Not On Ballot: QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

Walter Camp Award

Who were the best players in college football?

2021 Walter Camp Winner

RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

2021 Walter Camp Finalists

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Best Player Not On Ballot: QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

– 2021 Heisman Trophy: Who’ll Come In 2nd?