College football award winners for 2023 season: Who took home trophies?

The college football regular season is over. Bowl season awaits, including the highly-anticipated (if controversial) College Football Playoff.

Now, though, it's award season.

The big one will be handed out Saturday, with either LSU's Jayden Daniels, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. or Oregon's Bo Nix taking home the Heisman Trophy. But plenty of other hardware was awarded Friday night during the College Football Awards on ESPN.

Here's a look at who took home the major individual awards for the 2023 college football season:

Maxwell Award (best player)

Winner: Michael Penix Jr., quarterback, Washington

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. won the Maxwell Award.

Penix powered the Pac-12 champions to a 13-0 record and spot in the College Football Playoff with his pin-point passing. He threw for a nation-leading 4,218 yards and added 33 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He completed 65.9% of his passes.

Davey O'Brien Award (best quarterback)

Winner: Jayden Daniels, LSU

Daniels tied with Bo Nix to lead the nation in touchdown passes, with 40 (and had just four interceptions), and was third behind Nix and Penix Jr. in passing yards (3,812). The dual-threat QB added another 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (best upperclassmen QB)

Winner: Jayden Daniels, LSU

Biletnikoff Award (best receiver)

Winner: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

The son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer is pegged to be one of the top picks in next year's NFL draft, and it's easy to see why. Harrison earned top receiver honors after pulling down 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Doak Walker Award (best running back)

Winner: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

Gordon led the nation with 1,614 rushing yards, and his 20 rushing touchdowns was second behind Michigan's Blake Corum.

John Mackey Award (best tight end)

Winner: Brock Bowers, Georgia

Another player who will likely hear his name called high in the 2024 NFL draft, Bowers takes home the Mackey Award for the second consecutive season. Bowers battled through injury this season, which cost him a few games, but he still finished with 56 catches for 714 yards and six touchdowns.

Outland Trophy (best interior lineman)

Winner: T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

The 6-foot-4, 362-pound Sweat was a standout on the Longhorns' defensive line. Texas allowed just 80 rushing yards per game, third-best in the nation.

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player)

Winner: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish safety led the nation with seven interceptions.

Chuck Bednarik Award (best defensive player)

Winner: Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

Wilson stuffed the stat sheet for the Wolfpack this season. He finished fifth in total tackles (138) and tied for sixth in tackles for loss. He added six sacks and hauled in three interceptions.

Butkus Award (best linebacker)

Winner: Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

Lombardi Award (best lineman)

Winner: Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Latu had a nation-leading 21.5 tackles for loss and tied for fourth with 13 sacks. The Bruins allowed the fewest rushing yards in the nation this season.

Ted Hendricks Award (best defensive end)

Winner: Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back)

Winner: Trey Taylor, Air Force

Taylor picked off three passes, taking one to the house, and made 71 tackles.

Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player)

Winner: Travis Hunter, Colorado

The former top recruit followed coach Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Boulder, and he really did it all for the Buffaloes. Hunter played both ways, finishing with 57 catches for 721 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver and three interceptions as a defensive back in nine games.

Rimington Trophy (best center)

Winner: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Powers-Johnson was the man in the middle for the nation's No. 2 offense.

Lou Groza Award (best kicker)

Winner: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)

Nicholson was nearly perfect this season, connecting on 26 of his 27 field goals (and 35 of his 36 extra-point tries).

Ray Guy Award (best punter)

Winner: Tory Taylor, Iowa

Taylor excelled this season, which was good for Iowa since the Hawkeyes' awful offense gave him plenty of opportunities. He punted 11 more times than the next-closest punter and is on the verge of an NCAA record with 4,119 punting yards. His average of 47.9 yards per punt was third-best in the nation.

William V. Campbell Trophy (top scholar athlete)

Winner: Bo Nix, Oregon

The Ducks quarterback shined on and off the field, finishing with 4,145 yards and 40 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He completed 77.2% of his passes.

Wuerffel Trophy (community service)

Winner: Ladd McConkey, Georgia

McConkey, an underrated piece of Georgia's back-to-back title teams, had 29 catches this season in eight games. He finished with 456 yards and two touchdowns.

Home Depot Coach of the Year

Winner: Kalen DeBoer, Washington

The second-year Huskies coach guided his team to a perfect regular season and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Broyles Award (top assistant coach)

Winner: Phil Parker, Iowa

The Hawkeyes' defensive coordinator did yeoman's work guiding his top-five unit, which helped Iowa win 10 games despite fielding the worst offense in the country.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Awards: Players who were honored for 2023 season