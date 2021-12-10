College football award winners for the 2021 season: Who took home hardware?
Awards for the 2021 college football season were handed out in full Thursday night during "The Home Depot College Football Awards." Below is a list of the winners:
Davey O'Brien Award (best quarterback): Bryce Young, Alabama
Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (top senior QB): Kenny Pickett, Pitt
Doak Walker Award (best running back): Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
Fred Biletnikoff Award (best wide receiver): Jordan Addison, Pitt
John Mackey Award (best tight end): Trey McBride, Colorado State
Rimington Trophy (best center): Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player): Will Anderson Jr., Alabama linebacker
Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year): Jordan Davis, Georgia defensive tackle
Outland Trophy (best interior lineman): Jordan Davis, Georgia
Lombardi Award (top lineman): Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan defensive end
Butkus Award (best linebacker): Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back): Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
Lou Groza Award (top kicker): Jake Moody, Michigan
Ray Guy Award (top punter): Matt Araiza, San Diego State
Walter Camp Award (player of the year): Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State running back
Maxwell Award (player of the year): Bryce Young, Alabama quarterback
AP Player of the Year: Bryce Young, Alabama quarterback
Disney Spirit Award (inspirational player/team): Tre Tipton, Pitt wide receiver
Wuerffel Trophy (community service): Stanford QB Isaiah Sanders
The Home Depot Award (coach of the year): Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
Broyles Award (best assistant coach): Josh Gattis, Michigan offensive coordinator
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Awards: Every winner from 2021 season