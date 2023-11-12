College football: Army holds on to beat Holy Cross on Veterans Day

WEST POINT – Jeff Monken doesn’t want to quibble over the fine details of Army’s performance on Saturday.

A win is a win, and it sure beats losing.

“Glad to get a win,’’ he said following a 17-14 win over Holy Cross. “We needed it certainly.’’

There is momentum for Army (4-6) with two wins following a dreadful five-game losing streak, but there are glaring problems that also need fixing.

The offense managed only one touchdown drive – an eight-play, 67-yard drive that covered the first and second quarters – and failed to get six points on five ensuing drives (not counting the one snap before halftime). Army got stopped on three plays from the Holy Cross 3 late in the second quarter (though the Black Knights returned the favor later) and couldn’t convert in the red zone in the fourth, settling for what proved to be a decisive 26-yard field goal by Quinn Maretzki. It’s the second week in a row that Army has struggled in the second half of a win.

The defense thwarted Holy Cross’ high-powered offense on six consecutive drives to start the game, but allowed two touchdowns in the final quarter, creating tension among the 30,602 who gathered for a Veterans Day game.

“They (the defense) were the reason we were able to win the football game,’’ Monken said.

“I'm really glad our defense stepped up,’’ said Army linebacker Leo Lowin.

A week after forcing six turnovers at Air Force, Army turned a punt block by Jabril Williams into a 12-yard Elo Modozie touchdown return not even three minutes into the game. The Black Knights also got a fumble recovery by Jackson Powell, an interception from Quindrelin Hammons, stopped Holy Cross (6-4) twice on fourth down and prompted a punt; however, the final seven Crusader drives each yielded a minimum of 41 yards as Army practiced the bend-but-not-break philosophy.

A huge play came in the latter half of the third quarter. Down 14-0, Holy Cross drove 69 yards to the Army 1. Quarterback Matthew Sluka tried a jump pass over the line to Jacob Petersen but Jabari Moore knocked the ball away.

Sluka was as good as advertised. Coming off two weeks where he was hampered by an arm injury, Sluka carried the ball 37 yards for 171 yards and completed 16 of 23 throws for 156 and the two fourth-quarter touchdowns: 24 yards to Justin Shorter and 8 yards to Jalen Coker, the latter with two minutes to play. Sluka is the leading quarterback rusher in the nation.

But Army’s Noah Short recovered the bouncing onsides kick, and quarterback Bryson Daily dove for 2 yards – when only 1 was needed – on a critical fourth-down play with 1:50 to go.

Army was one of the least-penalized teams in the nation through eight games. Last week, the Black Knights were whistled 11 times and on Saturday it was six, with critical holding calls thwarting drives. A 69-yard completion from Bryson Daily to Casey Reynolds put Army on the Holy Cross 1. But a hold by Connor Finucane pushed Army back to the 11 and four snaps later, Daily took a big-time hit from two linebackers and got stopped at the 1.

“I made a decision to go inside and it wasn’t the right one,’’ said Daily, who had three big blockers clearing the way to the outside. He did finish with 83 yards on 19 carries. “When we get down to the 1-yard line, we’ve got to score,’’ he added.

One ray of hope for Army is the increased use and production by Tyrell Robinson. He had six carries for 45 yards, including a 14-yard scoring on an option pitch to the right side early in the second quarter. Robinson was targeted twice, making one reception for 11 yards, and returned one kickoff 10 yards.

Holy Cross has made the Football Championship Series playoffs the past four seasons, winning its playoff opener the past two.

Army closes the home campaign on Saturday against Coastal Carolina.

“We still have a lot to prove this season,’’ Lowin said.

Notes: Army has won 16 in a row against FCS schools. … Monken is 42-17 in home games during his 10 seasons. … Lowin posted 12 total tackles, the tenth time he has done so in his career. He had two sacks. … Kalib Fortner was involved in 10 stops, Max DiDomenco eight and Jabari Moore seven. … Punter Cooper Allan had three punts for an average of 42. … Army was outgained 395-269. Holy Cross won the possession battle at 32:22. … Army used 63 players.

