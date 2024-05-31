College football: Area alumni from 2022 making marks in Big Ten, SEC and beyond

May 31—More than a dozen area players from the class of 2022 signed with FBS schools, and a handful more made major college rosters as walk-ons.

With several more area alumni pushing for playing time this fall, here is an overview of the group that has members playing in the Big Ten, SEC, MAC, Sun Belt, AAAC and Notre Dame:

Alex Afari Jr., defensive back, Kentucky

The 6-2, 214-pounder from Lakota West made an early impact with the Wildcats, starting three games in playing in all 13 as a freshman. Last season, he started 12 games and finished with 49 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and one sack. He also forced and recovered a fumble.

Kaleb Johnson, running back, Iowa

A 6-foot, 222-pounder from Hamilton, Johnson had a fantastic freshman season in Iowa City. He ran for 779 yards, including 5.2 per carry, in 2022 and showed the ability to hit the home run for a Hawkeyes offense badly in need of playmakers. Injuries prevented him from blossoming further last season, though, when he missed three games and ended up with 463 yards on 117 carries.

Taran Tyo, offensive line, Ball State

After starring on both sides of the ball at Versailles, Tyo played in three games on the offensive line in 2022. He started every game last season when the Cardinals went 4-8.

Silas Walters, defensive back, Miami University

The 6-1, 197-pound Walters played in 13 games and was recognized as the RedHawks' most valuable walk-on in 2022. The Lakota West grad was credited with 34 tackles last season and led the nation in tackles on special teams according to Miami. That led to him being named the team's Special Teams Most Valuable Player and made him a finalist for National Special Teams Player of the Year. Walters also is a two-time All-Academic MAC member.

Tegra Tshabola, offensive lineman, Ohio State

One way or another, the Lakota West product figures to play a pivotal role for the Buckeyes this fall. He has a chance to grab the vacant right guard job, but even if he doesn't, the third-year sophomore could be the line's sixth man. He has worked at both guard and tackle with the coaching staff consistently expressing confident in his potential.

Jyaire Brown, cornerback, LSU

The other 2022 Lakota West grad to sign with Ohio State transferred to LSU in January. That represents a homecoming for the New Orleans native who only spent his junior and senior high school seasons in Ohio. The 5-11, 177-pound Brown played in 10 games with one start in 2022, including a successful starting debut against Wisconsin, but he played in four games and used his redshirt last fall.

Aamil Wagner, offensive lineman, Notre Dame

A Yellow Springs native who prepped at Wayne High School, Wagner was a coveted recruit in the class of 2022. He chose Notre Dame and took a redshirt his first season in South Bend before playing in seven games as the reserve right tackle last season. The 6-6, 292-pounder figures to be in the running for a starting job this fall.

C.J. Hicks, linebacker, Ohio State

The top-rated prospect in Ohio in the class of 2022, Hicks has had a relatively quiet start to his career in Columbus. He has played in 25 games, mostly on special teams, and logged nine tackles while backing up three seniors. This spring he worked with the first team at Will linebacker while also cross training at Sam linebacker. He has also been mentioned as a potential pass-rusher in a special package, but it remains to be seen if that actually comes to pass.

Te'Sean Smoot, Jacksonville State

Springfield High School product has appeared in four games in two seasons and maintains three years of eligibility. He has completed one of two passes for eight yards and run 10 times for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Adam Trick, defensive end, Miami University

The 6-foot-4, 233-pound Wayne graduate played in all 14 games for the RedHawks last season after redshirting in 2022. He was credited with six tackles.

Logan Neu, defensive line, Miami University

After a mega productive career at Badin, Neu redshirted as a freshman and played in one game last season.

Luke Myers, linebacker, Miami University

After redshirting in 2022, the Springboro grad played in four games last season and recorded no stats.

Elijah Brown, tight end, Florida Atlantic

After spending a season at Alabama, the Wayne graduate transferred to FAU last spring. He played in two games for the Owls last season.

Derrick Shepard Jr., defensive line, UAB

A 6-3, 305-pound tackle, Shepard redshirted as a freshman at Cincinnati before playing in seven games last season. The Alter High School alumnus had four stops a year ago and decided to transfer over the winter. Shepard was a member of the Big 12 all-academic team last fall.

Chase Harrison, quarterback, Ball State

Centerville graduate transferred to Ball State last winter after two years at Marshall, where he played in one game. He was one of five quarterbacks to see action in the Cardinals' spring game in April, but one of their experienced signal-callers entered the transfer portal days later.

Jaydan Mayes, Army

Cornerback from Fairfield played in nine games as a freshman but none last season. He has two tackles and an interception for the Black Knights.

Jesse Meyer, tight end, Cincinnati

Coldwater product walked onto the Bearcats program in 2022. He was an all-state punter for the Cavaliers who has yet to get into a game at UC.

Bryce McMahon, running back, Toledo

After playing three sports at Centerville, McMahon joined the Rockets as a walk-on in 2022. He ran for nine yards on three carries last season.