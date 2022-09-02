College Football approves 12-team playoff - good for Big Ten originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

College Football approved the vote to expand the playoffs into a 12-team playoff starting in 2026, according to multiple reports.

Since the inception of the college football playoffs in 2014, the playoff has only ever included four teams to vie for the college football championship. Other bowl games crowded around the main playoff, but only four teams were invited to the main stage.

Now, with 12 teams, it gives the opportunity for more Big Ten teams to make the playoffs.

The Big Ten has had four years of not having a team in the college football playoff.

In 2017, two-loss Ohio State was snubbed because of a losses to Oklahoma and Iowa. Washington pulled off the surprise by taking the fourth spot in the playoff. The subsequent season, Ohio State had just one loss but Georgia snagged the final spot.

The Big Ten hadn't seen a member in the college playoff for two straight seasons until Ohio State was defeated by Alabama last season in the National Championship. Only three teams from the Big Ten have made the college football playoff -- Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State.

With 12 teams, the Big Ten should be well-represented for college playoffs to come.