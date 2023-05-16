What college football analysts are saying after Dylan Raiola picks Georgia over USC

We keep saying it whenever something less than great happens to USC football: We’re not going to ignore the pain or the disappointment. We’re not going to pretend that a negative development really doesn’t matter.

Dylan Raiola choosing Georgia over USC is a loss for Lincoln Riley. The Trojans’ head coach courted the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class and didn’t land him. That’s a loss, and no one needs to pretend it isn’t.

However, there are degrees of defeat. There are levels of severity attached to recruiting disappointments. This is not the worst of the worst. We can also be realistic in saying that.

Josh Conerly was a worse and more disappointing recruiting outcome than this. Why? USC needed offensive line help last year more than USC needs quarterback help. What also reduces the significance of Raiola’s choice — even though it’s still a defeat for USC — is that he won’t play at either Ohio State or Nebraska, two future conference opponents for the Trojans in the Big Ten.

This could have been worse.

At any rate, let’s see what other college football analysts and writers, in addition to other high school prospects, are saying about this big news story:

MORE ABOUT GEORGIA HELPING ITSELF THAN USC BEING HURT (OR ANYTHING ELSE)

The significance of Dylan Raiola's commitment stretches well beyond one player. This is how sustained dominance is reached. On the state of Georgia: https://t.co/Dv9UJdZMN2 — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) May 16, 2023

EYE-OPENING QUOTE

Added some fresh commit quotes from 247Sports' No. 1 ranked recruit Dylan Raiola on his pledge to #Georgia. "I loved, Georgia is not built on one person or one position group it's a complete program I gets to be part of.

"Coach Smart built this program to last. I'm excited to… pic.twitter.com/etdqs6UEbl — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) May 15, 2023

FILM

FIVE STAR QB Dylan Raiola just committed to GEORGIA 🚨 No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class 👀 pic.twitter.com/2sBeGxlDbI — Overtime (@overtime) May 15, 2023

RAIOLA VS ARCH MANNING

Anonymous SEC offensive coach on Dylan Raiola vs Arch Manning: "In my opinion, he has a higher ceiling than Arch." (via @mzenitz)https://t.co/nBUKOuxFDY pic.twitter.com/5w4tbODg81 — On3 (@On3sports) May 15, 2023

GEORGIA WILL BE HARD TO DISPLACE

Think Jordan Davis cannonball. Off the high dive at Ramsey. That's how big of a splash I feel the Dylan Raiola commitment will have on #GoDawgs recruiting. “UGA class going to be crazy. Best class in UGA history. Maybe college football history.” STORY: https://t.co/lb9Od5y4R9 pic.twitter.com/tXLA0C4xFn — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) May 16, 2023

STAPLES AND WASSERMAN

We broke down the Dylan Raiola commitment to Georgia, and @AriWasserman wondered how anyone plans to get ahead with the red and black juggernaut rolling like this. Apple:https://t.co/pwx257GvI8

YouTube:https://t.co/Q8kV6WIcdR pic.twitter.com/DJuGoKhudp — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) May 16, 2023

RECRUITING DOMINO EFFECT?

Could Jeremiah Smith flip his commitment after the Dylan Raiola news?👀 pic.twitter.com/UMokQ66h5I — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 15, 2023

HOW KIRBY CLOSED THE SALE

5-star QB Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, announces his commitment to Georgia. @SWiltfong247 shares how Georgia landed the top prospect 📺: https://t.co/XUqP5URNxC pic.twitter.com/v2PMm7Nwxw — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 15, 2023

OHIO STATE-GEORGIA PLAYOFF BATTLE WOULD BE SOMETHING

The Buckeyes might be seeing their former commit in the College Football Playoffs in the years to come #GoBucks https://t.co/LdthTN5w9T — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) May 15, 2023

CORNHUSKERS WIRE REACTS

The No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024 and a Husker legacy recruit has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs. https://t.co/TVo3i9ictD — Cornhuskers Wire (@CornhuskersWire) May 15, 2023

UGA WIRE REACTS

Here is UGA Wire’s story on Dylan Raiola’s commitment to the Dawgs.

