College football analyst weighs in on USC opener vs San Jose State

We made it, everyone! Live college football games are back in our world this Saturday, August 26.

At College Wire, Patrick Conn looked at the seven Week Zero games on the schedule.

This is a snippet of what he wrote about USC’s season opener against San Jose State:

“The opening game for the USC Trojans and San Jose State Spartans will be aired on the Pac-12 Network. A network that many fans don’t have. There aren’t a lot of storylines on the San Jose State side of the equation. Brent Brennan will lead the program for the seventh season after finishing 7-5. Can their offense, which scored just 27.4 points per game, take advantage of an underperforming defense? We shall soon find out if any changes that Alex Grinch made will be significant enough to turn things around.”

We know Caleb Williams will score a lot of points. All the intrigue exists on the defensive side of the ball for USC. It’s go-time for a defense which needs to be substantially better in 2023 … or else.

Be sure to catch Patrick Conn’s thoughts on the other Week Zero matchups, including Notre Dame’s game against Navy in Ireland.

