College football analyst says Caleb Williams ‘is in a tier to himself’

It’s true that Caleb Williams is the heavy favorite to be the No. 1 pick at the 2024 NFL draft in under 11 months. No one doubts that assertion. Yet, the distance between Caleb Williams and the next-best quarterback in the 2024 draft class is a point of debate.

For Stewart Mandel, The Athletic’s college football editor and a longtime college football commentator, it’s a Grand Canyon-sized gulf.

“I know Caleb and Drake Maye are being grouped together in the early 2024 NFL draft talk, but Williams is in a tier to himself,” Mandel wrote. “He produced nearly 5,000 yards of offense, 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions last year. I put him among the elite of the elite to come through college recently — i.e., the Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow class.”

Caleb Williams is unquestionably brilliant. On paper, he does seem like a can’t-miss prospect with a Burrow-like ability to transform whatever NFL franchise he ultimately joins. There are other talented quarterbacks in the class, but the can’t-miss label is indeed a description only Caleb seems to warrant. It’s a compelling line of thought on a special, generational football player.

