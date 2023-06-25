College football analyst reveals Pac-12 coaches are ‘anxious’ to see Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes football program is drawing a ton of buzz with Deion Sanders running the show and a brand new roster looking to turn things around in Boulder. After winning one game last year, there are a lot of expectations for the Buffs, but it might take a year or two before they have legitimate success.

Nonetheless, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit gave some revelations on how others are viewing the Buffs when he was on The Pat McAfee Show:

“Without naming names, I do know that there are a lot of Pac-12 coaches that are anxious to play Colorado. I think there are a lot of people that are excited,” Herbstreit told McAfee. “That’s what makes it so exciting is there are a lot of people. Before, you didn’t even know Colorado was playing. And now, every week, you’re gonna be like, ‘Who is Colorado playing this week?’ I’m very, very intrigued to see what happens with him not just this year, but in the future.”

There are a lot of question marks with this Buffs team, but considering what Coach Prime has done in the portal and the staff he has brought on, it should be a fascinating case study all around.

The 2023 schedule won’t do the Buffs any favors. Up first: a Big Noon Kickoff opener against TCU, which just played in the College Football Playoff title game.

