College football analyst lists Drake Maye as top QB for 2024 NFL draft

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is coming off an impressive first year as a starter for the Tar Heels in 2022. And he returns as one of the best players in all of college football.

As we get set for the start of the new season in just under two months, Maye is earning some praise for the skill set he will take into the NFL likely after 2023. Maye is regarded as one of the top prospects in all of college football for the 2024 NFL draft up there with quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receiver Marvin Harrison, and defensive end Jared Verse.

But one national analyst has Maye as his top overall quarterback for the 2024 NFL draft. Here is what On3 wrote on Phil Steele’s ranking of Maye who topped his list in his preview magazine:

Maye was incredible in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. He passed for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns, while also rushing for 698 yards and seven scores in 2022. The Huntersville, North Carolina native is entering his redshirt sophomore season with the Tar Heels, and this is expected to be his final year in Chapel Hill. Most expect Williams to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Maye has the size and arm strength to potentially surpass him. Steele has him No. 1 entering the year.

Maye edged out Williams who was No. 2 on the list. However, a surprise at No. 3 was Duke’s Riley Leonard who had a breakout year last season for the Blue Devils.

There’s a long ways to go until that 2024 NFL Draft but seeing Maye top a list like this is a good thing.

