College football analyst leans toward Texas to win the Big 12 in 2023

Talking season is ramping up another level as spring football nears its end. The Texas Longhorns are just a week away from the Orange and White game.

Texas is a trending conference title pick for the conference though many will have reservations in choosing the team. As recently as 2020, the Longhorns were tabbed as contenders to unseat the Oklahoma Sooners. Behind veteran stars in quarterback Sam Ehlinger, left tackle Sam Cosmi and edge rusher Joseph Ossai the team looked like a clear contender. Texas started 2-2 and ultimately missed the Big 12 title game.

Unlike that team, there are two identifiable holes (linebacker and edge rusher) for Texas heading into 2023. We anticipate Anthony Hill and David Gbenda to answer the linebacker question. One analyst isn’t too concerned about the Longhorns’ roster either.

Ian Boyd of Inside Texas is leaning heavily toward the Longhorns to win the Big 12 this season. The question is, who will challenge the team from earning the title?

Texas returns 10 of 11 starters on offense. The team now boasts elite talents in wide receivers Xavier Worthy, AD Mitchell and Isaiah Neyor along with two dangerous chains movers in Ja’Tavion Sanders and Jordan Whittington. They can also claim perhaps their best offensive line in a decade and a half.

Here are a few of Boyd’s thoughts on the league.

Kansas State Wildcats

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Boyd: I like Klieman, but the losses of the top vertical wideouts, both cornerbacks, the star RB, and the star Edge all give me a “well but Baylor returns all their offensive and defensive linemen” vibe from the last offseason. I doubt K-State craters but those are tough losses.

My thoughts: Quarterback Will Howard impressed last season. Kansas State will need him to carry the offense.

Baylor Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Boyd: As for Baylor…doesn’t seem great. All the question marks in the secondary are still there and it’s not like they’re running it back with guys who’ve now gained experience. They’re kinda starting over. Wonder about O-line also.

Story continues

My thoughts: Earlier this offseason I predicted Baylor to finish 7-5 and be the letdown loss for Texas. There very well may be a letdown loss, but it probably won’t occur in Waco this year.

Oklahoma Sooners

ouvenables — print1

Boyd: Oklahoma is talking up walk-on receivers in an offense that’s all about stressing you down the field in the passing game. Not great. Defensive tackle is a big question, so is end, really. And cornerback. Venables gets one more year of soft scheduling…

My thoughts: Initially the schedule looked like an easy path to 10 wins, but the TCU and Texas loss spoke volumes about the state of the Oklahoma defense. The cornerback room is still suspect and the defensive line is underwhelming. As for the offense, the team is without both offensive tackles and Marvin Mims. The Sooners can find a way to lose three games.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Boyd: Oklahoma State I think is underrated but I don’t know about 10 wins and B12 title participation, that seems far away for them. Offensively they’re trying to get back to being able to run the ball and changing how they do it, which is quite the serious undertaking.

My thoughts: I lean toward Oklahoma State finishing in the bottom three of the conference.

Texas Longhorns

Texas’s annual spring football game at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on April 23, 2022.

Boyd: Texas is the runaway favorite. Defense might be the best in the league by a nice margin, offense has to execute a big pivot in the middle of the field from “Bijan and Roschon behind walls of blockers” to “Whittington and Sanders running circles around linebackers.”

My thoughts: My reservations about the team stem from past disappointments on the Forty Acres. The team is loaded. If Quinn Ewers is as steady as he reportedly has been, Texas can win the conference. I also think they can go 8-4.

Iowa State Cyclones

220910 Isu Iowa Fb 062 Jpg

Boyd: VERY curious to see what Iowa State does. Seems like the same issues as always. O-line never seems to really put together a particularly imposing unit and they’ve struggled to maintain a pipeline of topnotch skill players to feature on offense. Who’s defining this offense?

My thoughts: Iowa State might be the most underrated team in the conference. The trip to Ames should be as tough as usual for Texas.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Boyd: West Virginia I only today started to look closer at because their situation seems hopelessly bad. I will say, if they can play defense again the experience on O-line and the potential of Greene/Donaldson running it might be a winning formula. Like maybe 7-8 wins if lucky.

My thoughts: West Virginia will win 5 games if they are lucky. Brutal schedule.

BYU Cougars

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Boyd: BYU. Losing most of their top passing game contributors BUT adding Kedon Slovis and they tend to always have veteran, sure-handed wideouts working to pay a mortgage they can count on. Defensive switch to man coverage…this is not the league for trying that.

My thoughts: BYU can contend to make the Big 12 championship if Kedon Slovis plays more like he did at USC.

Houston Cougars

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Boyd: Let’s see, Houston. From what I can tell, their D-line doesn’t have the sorts of dudes who can hold up in this league although I love Ugwoegbu transferring there and embracing his destiny as an Edge. I do think Donovan Smith at QB in that offense is a slam dunk.

My thoughts: Houston has displayed too much low IQ and EQ for me to expect they finish better than last in the league. Head coach Dana Holgorson impressively could have both the Houston and West Virginia football program in shambles this season.

Central Florida Golden Knights

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Boyd: UCF seems like the best of the newcomers because Cincinnati was totally gutted by NFL departures and transfers following Fickell to Wisconsin. UCF took in some big time OL transfers, which I’ve seen Herb Hand use well before. Should be able to run the ball, have guys on D.

My thoughts: Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee could have a similar effect to what Max Duggan brought TCU last season. Darkhorse Big 12 contender.

Kansas Jayhawks

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Boyd: Kansas is the darkhorse pick team for anyone with serious guts. Returning everyone in the secondary. Granted, they were wrecked last year, but vets in the secondary is invaluable. Losing everyone on the DL tho, but again they were wrecked there too in 2022.

My thoughts: Kansas should be very good this year.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Boyd: Texas Tech I think is the best non-Texas pick. They return a lot of pieces in the secondary and were quietly pretty good last year (or at least, unaffected) by losing Wilson down the stretch. Which is saying something because Tyree Wilson was really good. (Offense) should be much better.

My thoughts: Tech should be toward the top of the league.

TCU Horned Frogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Boyd: Probably a good team but don’t like them for B12 title.

My thoughts: What makes TCU so difficult to doubt is what a great coach they have in Sonny Dykes. The loss of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is combated by the addition of Kendal Briles. It’s easy to see an offense with quarterback Chandler Morris and Alabama transfers JoJo Earle, Tommy Brockermeyer and Trey Sanders putting up big numbers. The defense could be suspect.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire