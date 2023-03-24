March Madness: Xavier vs. Texas odds, picks and predictions
Analyzing Friday's Xavier Musketeers at Texas Longhorns odds and lines, with college basketball expert picks, predictions and best bets.
Former IU guard Matt Roth, previously an assistant at Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, follows Marc Davidson and leads program to Class 2A state finals
Penn State's run has landed Micah Shrewsberry a new job.
The Nittany Lions could promote from within.
Bryan Hodgson has been with Alabama basketball throughout coach Nate Oats' time in Tuscaloosa after also working under him in Buffalo.
Drew Timme carried the Zags when they needed him to, but it was Julian Strawther who saved the day with a long-range 3 to win it in the closing seconds.
Before this season, Florida Atlantic had never played in a single NCAA tournament game in program history. Now the Owls are headed to the Elite Eight.
No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga meet up at Madison Square Garden with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
Rory McIlroy launched what his mentor Brad Faxon hailed “one of the best drives in the history of the game”, hitting his tee-shot to three feet on the 375-yard final hole at Austin Country Club.
UConn's 88-65 victory over Arkansas in the West Region semifinals on Thursday night was their third by double digits in as many games.
Memphis Jamirah Shutes appeared to punch Elissa Brett in the postgame handshake line.
Building through free agency is typically seen as unwise, but several teams have addressed weaknesses this month without overpaying
Here's how you can watch and and listen to the Wisconsin-North Texas game.
The Indiana Hoosiers are losing key players, but here are the potential returnees for the 2023-24 season.
Boozer is only the second sophomore in the program's history to win the award for boys basketball.
For the UK Wildcats men’s basketball star, choice of turning pro or using final year of college eligibility is complex.
Yahoo Sports writer Krysten Peek recaps 3-seed Gonzaga's 79-76 win over 2-seed UCLA to advance to the West Regional final in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sam Darnold landed in a solid situation when he agreed to a one-year deal with San Francisco 10 days ago. At this point, the 49ers starting quarterback in 2023 is expected to be either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy — though Lance may have a leg up due to Purdy’s elbow injury suffered in the [more]
"I know chronologically how old I am. But I don't function like an 80-year-old man."
The Bears still have a ways to go in free agency. They need to spend $45 million cash, not cap, to meet the 2023 floor.