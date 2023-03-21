College football analyst Josh Pate: Texas now has depth of talent in 2023

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Texas football is loaded with talent. To those outside the program, the perception is the team always has talent but doesn’t produce. That’s not the full picture for the program.

Texas has always had talent. Albeit, the roster has always had gaps, particularly on the offensive line and at various other positions. One college football analyst argues the team doesn’t have those glaring weaknesses anymore.

College football analyst Josh Pate discussed Texas as a more complete team for the 2023 season.

I think (Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian) has a very talented roster. And not the same kind of shallow talent that Texas had before he got there. They’ve built from the inside out. They have also hit the portal really well.

By building from the inside out, Pate means Texas has addressed talent in the trenches that has been absent from the last two coaching regimes.

Five starting offensive linemen return of the 10 returning offensive starters. Paired with the elite talent on the outside, the Longhorns should put it all together offensively in Sarkisian’s third season in Austin.

"If they get what they should get at quarterback, that receiver core could be disgusting."@LateKickJosh discusses Texas, which once again has high expectations as the Longhorns enter year 3 under Steve Sarkisian

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire