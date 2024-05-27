College football analyst isn’t ready to give up on USC LB Mason Cobb

We are talking to Rutgers Wire editor Kristian Dyer about the Rutgers-USC football game this fall and its various storylines. One very unexpected answer emerged when we asked Kristian about the Trojans and how he sizes them up from his vantage point.

USC’s most important position groups are generally considered to be the offensive and defensive lines. yet, Dyer submitted an answer which went outside those two units for the Oct. 25 battle between the Trojans and the visiting Scarlet Knights. Be sure to follow Rutgers Wire for complete RU football coverage.

Trojans Wire: Which USC player are you most curious about, and whom you see as the Trojans’ main X-factor for the Rutgers game?

KD: I like Mason Cobb, the transfer from Oklahoma State. A good season at USC and I think he has Day 2 potential. Weren’t expecting that one, were you? But a good season in the Big Ten and the kid will blow up.

